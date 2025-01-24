Supporting Alive Community Outreach’s Peacemaker Program

NIPSCO together with its parent company NiSource Inc. awarded Alive Community Outreach an end of year gift of $25,000 to support the expansion of Alive’s in-school Peacemaker program.

Alive, founded in 2019, is a nonprofit organization dedicated to cultivating a culture of nonviolence through education and relationship-building. Its school-based Peacemaker initiative was launched at South Side High School in 2021. Inspired by the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Peacemaker Academy is a nonviolent leadership development program for rising sophomores, juniors, and seniors at high schools. The program consists of a three-week summer academy focused on developing leaders who are committed to making peace in their school and community. While the Academy lasts three weeks, Alive continues to meet with students throughout the year, encouraging them and helping them build a culture of peace in their school. Because of its effectiveness at South Side, the Peacemaker Initiative was expanded to FWCS’ additional high schools in 2024. Alive now serves over 8,000 high school students. Alive and FWCS recognize the need to expand the program into its middle schools next. The grant from NIPSCO will allow Alive to advance this expansion in 2025, while also supporting the ongoing growth of its high school initiatives and broader community outreach.

“NIPSCO’s generous gift will allow us to break the cycle of violence more effectively by helping us build the capacity and infrastructure required to sustain and amplify our impact,” said Rev. Angelo Mante, Executive Director of Alive Community Outreach. “It will ensure the continued success of our current programs while equipping us to reach even more young people with the tools and support to cultivate peace. NIPSCO’s investment in our mission will pave the way for a safer, more compassionate future for all.”

“As NIPSCO serves the community safely and reliably, we know Alive Community Outreach and Fort Wayne Community Schools serves students and families with the same purpose,” said Dana Berkes, Public Affairs and Economic Development Manager for NIPSCO. “This contribution reflects the efforts of NIPSCO and NiSource to continue building strong, sustainable communities in Northern Indiana and we are grateful for the opportunity to support this valuable programming.”