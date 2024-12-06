Writing Home…

Saturday, December 21, 2024
Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Bailey Foreman, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, scans the ocean during small boat operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryre Arciaga
