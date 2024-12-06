Writing Home…
Gas Turbine Systems Technician (Mechanical) 2nd Class Bailey Foreman, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, scans the ocean during small boat operations aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Preble (DDG 88) in the North Pacific Ocean, Nov. 15. Preble is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
