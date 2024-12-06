Ground Is Broken For Packard Park Renovations

Mayor Sharon Tucker, Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel, community leaders, funding partners and neighborhood representatives celebrated the first steps of a reconceived master plan with a ground-breaking ceremony for the renovations of Packard Park.

The ground breaking follows five years of Park planning and public input from the highly engaged surrounding neighborhoods. This $1.9 million project is supported with American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and an Investing in Neighborhoods Now grant (INN) by the City of Fort Wayne on behalf of the Southwest Area Partnership. In addition, the renovations to Packard Park were one of the goals in the Packard 2030 Neighborhood Plan.

The park will receive the following highlights:

Two new playgrounds; one for pre-school and one for elementary school age kids.

An event lawn and event plaza.

Significant landscaping improvements, including planting shade and ornamental trees.

A 1/8-mile perimeter walking path and new pedestrian connections to the neighborhood.

The park will retain:

Existing covered, open-air pavilion and restrooms.

Beasley Outdoor Futsal Courts installed in 2018.

“Our investment in Packard Park will have a lasting and meaningful impact,” said Mayor Tucker. “Residents and visitors depend on recreational activities and places to enjoy with family and friends. By making improvements in neighborhood parks, we’re sending a strong message that we listen to and care about people and we want what’s best for Fort Wayne today and in the future.”

“We appreciate the support for the Parks from the mayor, city council and the Southwest Area Partnership as well as the input from the neighborhood steering committee as we begin this project,” observes Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Director Steve McDaniel. “The renovation of Packard Park is instrumental in achieving several of the goals outlined in the Packard 2030 Neighborhood Plan. The transformation will provide 4.5 acres of active and passive recreation that reflect the values of this neighborhood.”

The Packard Park Renovations are expected to be complete in the summer of 2025.