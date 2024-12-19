Local Text Ads: December 20 Update

BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA

Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy,North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen

timt46804@gmail.com

COZY CABIN RETREAT

Cabin sleeps 12+ in a secluded area. Features woods and a pond to ice skate on. Call for more information (260) 433-2856 or (260) 446-1799

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting and stump grinding we do about anything you can think of FREE ESTIMATE

Phone : 260-579-7299 /

260-258-6113

YOUR AD HERE!

Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

COMMUNITY BREAKFAST

Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 7:30a-10:30a

Join us for a delicious breakfast on the First Saturday of Each Month!

Cost: Free-Will Offering – No RSVP Required

Serving: Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, Sausages, Coffee, Orange Juice & Milk

Masonic Lodge No. 739

7039 Elzey St, Ft Wayne

WINTER CLEANUP

Lawn mowing, pressure washing, snow removal, leaf removal, junk removal 260-418-6653

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.

260-278-1744

INTERIOR/

EXTERIOR PAINTING

Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445 or

260-402-8683

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Commercial Office Space

High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-535.

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior

Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING PERSONAL CARE ATTENDANTS/ AIDES

Employer’s Name: Compassionate Health Services LLC

Job Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana

Job Title: Personal Care Attendants/Aides

Job Duties: Assisting with Activities of Daily Living such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patient in their individual homes as a well as group home setting. May include medical administration reminders monitoring and reporting change in health status to nurse.

Job Requirements: HS Diploma/ GED; Successful completion of a written skills test and competency evaluation.

Active on Indiana Aide Registry and in good standing.

Minimum of six (6) months work experience in a supervised setting, preferably health care facility. Demonstrated ability to read, write, and follow a written Plan

of Care. Must be CPR certified.

Must have valid driver’s license and current car insurance.

How to apply: Direct applicants only. No calls or faxes please. Mail resume, cover letter,

and 3 references to: Compassionate Health Services LLC, c/o Mayokun Adeyale, 6720 East State Boulevard Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815.