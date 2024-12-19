Local Text Ads: December 20 Update
BUYING FORT WAYNE BASEBALL MEMORABILIA
Lincoln Lifers, Shamrocks, Kips, Generals, Voltmen, Allen Dairy,North American Van Lines, Kekiongas, Chiefs, Capeharts, Billikens, Dairymen
timt46804@gmail.com
COZY CABIN RETREAT
Cabin sleeps 12+ in a secluded area. Features woods and a pond to ice skate on. Call for more information (260) 433-2856 or (260) 446-1799
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting and stump grinding we do about anything you can think of FREE ESTIMATE
Phone : 260-579-7299 /
260-258-6113
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
COMMUNITY BREAKFAST
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025 7:30a-10:30a
Join us for a delicious breakfast on the First Saturday of Each Month!
Cost: Free-Will Offering – No RSVP Required
Serving: Pancakes, Eggs, Bacon, Sausages, Coffee, Orange Juice & Milk
Masonic Lodge No. 739
7039 Elzey St, Ft Wayne
WINTER CLEANUP
Lawn mowing, pressure washing, snow removal, leaf removal, junk removal 260-418-6653
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William.
260-278-1744
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd. Call 260-747-535.
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior
Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING PERSONAL CARE ATTENDANTS/ AIDES
Employer’s Name: Compassionate Health Services LLC
Job Location: Fort Wayne, Indiana
Job Title: Personal Care Attendants/Aides
Job Duties: Assisting with Activities of Daily Living such as monitoring of health status, feeding, bathing, dressing, grooming, toileting, or ambulation of patient in their individual homes as a well as group home setting. May include medical administration reminders monitoring and reporting change in health status to nurse.
Job Requirements: HS Diploma/ GED; Successful completion of a written skills test and competency evaluation.
Active on Indiana Aide Registry and in good standing.
Minimum of six (6) months work experience in a supervised setting, preferably health care facility. Demonstrated ability to read, write, and follow a written Plan
of Care. Must be CPR certified.
Must have valid driver’s license and current car insurance.
How to apply: Direct applicants only. No calls or faxes please. Mail resume, cover letter,
and 3 references to: Compassionate Health Services LLC, c/o Mayokun Adeyale, 6720 East State Boulevard Fort Wayne, Indiana 46815.
