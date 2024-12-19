Local Worship & Events: December 20 Update

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church is having Christmas Eve service at 4:00pm at our new location, 6721 Old Trail Rd, Suite 300 Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE

AT 5 PM

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

BE OUR GUEST

Christmas Eve Service 5:30p, Christmas Day 10a.

Inspiring message, sing favorite Christmas Carols, and come to worship our savior Jesus Christ.

. . .

MESSAGE SERIES:

A REAL CHRISTMAS

SERVICES STREAMED!

See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com

. . .

ADVENT SERVICES

When: December 11 & 18

@ 7:00 PM

Why: Preparing our hearts for the arrival of our Savior Jesus Christ

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, and on Facebook.

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

GRIEFSHARE BLUE CHRISTMAS PROGRAM

Tuesday, Dec. 17 @ 6:30pm

Waynedale UMC – Entrance #3

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Cost: Free

Other: This worship service is for those experiencing a loss through death, separation, divorce, illness, family trauma, job loss, or moving to a new location. It will be a time of music, candle lighting, remembering, reflection, and support of one another. Bring a photo of your loved one and invite family and friends. Please know you are not alone – WUMC’s GriefShare folks are here to help.

. . .

JOIN US FOR ADVENT & CHRISTMAS SERVICES!

4th Sunday in Advent

“An Awkward Place For Christmas”

Dec 22, 9:45am

Isaiah 11:6; Luke 2:1-7

Christmas Eve

“An Awkward Name”

Worship Service

Dec 24, 7:00pm

Isaiah 61:1; Matthew 1:19-23

Sunday after Christmas

“An Awkward Destiny”

Dec 29, 9:45am

Isaiah 53:2-5; Luke 2:28-35

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

GAMES & CARDS

IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Enjoy Social Time

Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.

Cost: Free

Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . .

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Mon-Sat

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Chair Yoga:

Mon & Fri, 11am

Cardio Tone: Tue, 9am /

Thur, 6pm

Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9am

Yoga: Tue, 5:30pm / Sat, 2pm

$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)

Cost: Various Prices

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .