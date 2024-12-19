Local Worship & Events: December 20 Update
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church is having Christmas Eve service at 4:00pm at our new location, 6721 Old Trail Rd, Suite 300 Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens.
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
AT 5 PM
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
BE OUR GUEST
Christmas Eve Service 5:30p, Christmas Day 10a.
Inspiring message, sing favorite Christmas Carols, and come to worship our savior Jesus Christ.
MESSAGE SERIES:
A REAL CHRISTMAS
SERVICES STREAMED!
See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com
ADVENT SERVICES
When: December 11 & 18
@ 7:00 PM
Why: Preparing our hearts for the arrival of our Savior Jesus Christ
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, and on Facebook.
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
GRIEFSHARE BLUE CHRISTMAS PROGRAM
Tuesday, Dec. 17 @ 6:30pm
Waynedale UMC – Entrance #3
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Cost: Free
Other: This worship service is for those experiencing a loss through death, separation, divorce, illness, family trauma, job loss, or moving to a new location. It will be a time of music, candle lighting, remembering, reflection, and support of one another. Bring a photo of your loved one and invite family and friends. Please know you are not alone – WUMC’s GriefShare folks are here to help.
JOIN US FOR ADVENT & CHRISTMAS SERVICES!
4th Sunday in Advent
“An Awkward Place For Christmas”
Dec 22, 9:45am
Isaiah 11:6; Luke 2:1-7
Christmas Eve
“An Awkward Name”
Worship Service
Dec 24, 7:00pm
Isaiah 61:1; Matthew 1:19-23
Sunday after Christmas
“An Awkward Destiny”
Dec 29, 9:45am
Isaiah 53:2-5; Luke 2:28-35
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
GAMES & CARDS
IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Enjoy Social Time
Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.
Cost: Free
Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Mon-Sat
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room
Who: Anyone
Add’l: Chair Yoga:
Mon & Fri, 11am
Cardio Tone: Tue, 9am /
Thur, 6pm
Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9am
Yoga: Tue, 5:30pm / Sat, 2pm
$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
