I&M ‘Building’ Hope For Neighbors

It is hard to miss an Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) truck with its boom lifted high. Often, our line crews work in the same neighborhoods they do life – school, shop and more. Our customers are often our neighbors, which is why we value giving back to these communities – including building homes from the ground up.

For several years, I&M has partnered with local Habitat for Humanity organizations. And 2024 has been another example of why this partnership is valuable. Stretched across two days in late April, members of our Muncie and Marion teams worked alongside the Greater Muncie Habitat for Humanity to complete basic construction tasks and landscaping. Despite responsibilities focused on building trades, volunteers are encouraged to join despite skillset, which is taught throughout the course of a day.

“When you combine our employees’ desire to serve with Habitat’s mission to ensure safe and affordable housing, the result is that it completely changes someone’s life,” said Rob Keisling, I&M External Affairs Manager. “Initiatives like these allow our team to grow and learn while continuing to give back to our communities.”

That desire to serve has also been seen in our Fort Wayne area. In the latter half of the year, three different I&M teams contributed to three different building projects around the city. From painting to installing siding, these groups were part of future homes for their neighbors.

For many members of our team, this was just one example of how we serve our communities.

Whether raking leaves or volunteering at the zoo with the United Way, organizing a personal hygiene collection for local military veterans or packing school supplies for area students, we take pride in serving through company organized initiatives. Some employees also contribute during their personal time. From serving on nonprofit boards to helping coach a little league sports team – and everything in between – I&M shows up to “build the community” in many ways.

“We know just one day of service is not enough, so our team demonstrates a regular commitment to boldly serve others year-round,” said Steve Baker, I&M President, and Chief Operating Officer. “The work we do in our 164 communities is a large part of our company’s story. Through each organization and volunteer opportunity, our team has shown that there is truly power in community – and we are energized for what the future will hold.”

