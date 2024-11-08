Celebrate Healing Through Art

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana (MHANI) will host their 6th-annual Art of Hope exhibit, beginning with an Opening Ceremony on November 15th from 6-7:30 pm in the First Presbyterian Church Gallery. MHANI invites the public to attend this moving evening to have the opportunity to hear artists share their personal stories, tour the gallery, purchase artwork and merchandise, and enjoy community. Light refreshments will be provided. Proceeds from the evening will benefit MHANI’s mission to promote mental health in the community.

Art of Hope features local artists who share their journeys with mental health, ultimately finding hope and healing through creative expression. The exhibit runs Tuesday through Thursday, Noon – 5PM, during theater performances or by appointment until January 3rd.

Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting the mental and emotional health of our community through advocacy, education, support services, and hope. Since its founding in 1954, MHANI has worked locally to reduce negative stigma relating to mental and emotional health, raise awareness about effective mental health services and supports, and encourage positive mental and emotional wellbeing for all.