Allen County Christmas Bureau Seeks New Family Adopters

The Allen County Christmas Bureau (ACCB) is calling on the community to help ensure a merry Christmas for families in need. ACCB, a volunteer-driven organization, still has a little over 80 families available for adoption this holiday season. These families, ranging from 2-person to 4-person households, need assistance in making this Christmas a joyful one.

Each year, ACCB partners with agencies throughout Allen County to identify local families facing financial hardships. Companies, churches, social groups, and individual families generously “adopt” these families, providing them with gifts and essentials to brighten their holiday season. In 2024, ACCB has taken on 380 families, and while many of these families have been matched with adopters, a significant number remain.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of our loyal adopters, we’ve been able to make Christmas special for so many families over the years. However, due to the current economic challenges, some of our regular adopters are unable to participate this year. ACCB is reaching out to the community in hopes of finding new adopters to step in and make a difference.

By adopting a family through ACCB, you are directly impacting the lives of local citizens and ensuring that everyone, regardless of their financial situation, can experience the joy of Christmas. Whether you’re an individual, family, or group, your participation can make a significant difference.

To adopt a family or for more information, please contact Kathleen Alter at kathleenalter@gmail.com or 260-210-0571. Adoption forms and further details can be provided upon request.

Help spread the holiday spirit by sharing your generosity with a family in need.



