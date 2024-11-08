Free Expungement Presentation

A free presentation by local attorney, Heidi Fowler, explaining Indiana’s Expungement Law and local resources for legal assistance will be given on Tuesday, November 19th from 6 – 7 p.m. The event will be held at Ivy Tech Community College, 3701 Dean Drive, Tech Center Lecture Hall, Room #TC1125.

Indiana’s law allows a one-time opportunity for some low-level convictions, misdemeanors, and arrest records to be expunged (sealed) from criminal records. The Second Chance Initiative, a partnership of the Volunteer Center and the Volunteer Lawyer Program, offers individuals that meet qualification requirements the opportunity to have their Indiana conviction records expunged.

Volunteer Center Executive Director Ani Etter states, “A criminal record is one of the largest obstacles to better housing, employment, and education. The Second Chance Initiative provides a door to better opportunities for the future.”

For more information, visit volunteerfortwayne.org.