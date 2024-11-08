Honoring Service & Commitment: Voice Of The Township

Over the past month we have been celebrating staff member Dorothy Tinker as the Wayne Township Trustee Office’s Employee of the Month.

Dorothy has worked at WTTO for close to 30 years, over half of that time in Human Resources. She is now the Director of Support Services. With all of that experience she is able to do practically any of the jobs we do here.

Dorothy loves assisting, encouraging, and uplifting people in any way she can. “The work I do at WTTO is so rewarding; helping others comes naturally when you love people and love what you do.”

Dorothy especially likes teaching others about healthy living through exercise. She has been a fitness instructor at the McMillen Park Community Center for over 12 years. In 2019 Dorothy was presented the Outstanding Community Service in Southeast Fort Wayne Award by Transitional Health Inc, and in 2024 she was given the Unsung Hero Award by the Indiana Black Expo, Fort Wayne Chapter.

Dorothy will tell you she loves her family, her community, and her job here at WTTO, and we greatly appreciate her.

Thank you for your hard work, and congratulations, Dorothy!!

On another note, the Wayne Township Trustee Office would like to remind everyone that our office will be closed on Monday, November 11th in honor of Veterans Day. November is National Veteran and Military Families Month which is highlighted by Veterans Day celebrated on the 11th.

Veterans Day has always been an important holiday for us here at the trustee’s office as many of us have friends and family members who have been in the Armed Forces. We also meet many former service men and women on a daily basis in our work. Our veterans, and those who currently are serving, have made many sacrifices for our country and for its citizens. It’s an honor to be able to pay tribute to them for their service.

Veterans Day was originally called Armistice Day as it commemorated the peace treaty that was signed at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month—November 11, 1919, effectively ending all military operations and hostilities in all theatres and fronts of World War I. Known as the Great War, the First World War had been a global conflict fought between two coalitions, the Allied Powers and the Central Powers. Fighting took place throughout Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Pacific, and parts of Asia. It was the biggest war the world had seen up to that point in history. It is easy to imagine how relieved the world was to see that war come to an end.

In recognition of the many contributions made by our veterans, not only do we close in honor of the holiday, but year-round at the front of our office we fly the Prisoner of War/Missing in Action flag. That flag bears a silhouette of a POW before a guard tower and barbed wire in white on a black field. “POW/MIA” appears above the silhouette along with the words “You Are Not Forgotten” in white on the black field.

In Fort Wayne, the annual Veterans Day Parade will be held this year on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at 11:00 AM at the Memorial Coliseum’s Veterans Plaza.

Parking there is free for everyone attending the ceremony.

Trustee Austin Knox encourages everyone to attend the ceremony and to honor any veteran you meet with a sincere “Thank you for your service.” It’s a simple phrase that veterans may hear often, but it always means a lot to hear that citizens know and appreciate all the sacrifices that our service members have made for their country.