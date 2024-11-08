Local Worship & Events: November 8 Update
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER AT
WAYNEDALE UMC
When: Monday, November 11, at 5:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #3
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Meal consists of a ham/turkey sandwich, applesauce, chips and cookie. Drive-up service until all meals are given out.
Cost: Free
Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424
. . .
JOYFUL HEARTS
When: Thursday, November 14 at 5:30pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #1, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne IN 46809
Who: Everyone
Why: Community Outreach
Add’l: Our speaker will be from Lutheran Hospital Sleep Disorders Center. A meal with a free-will offering follows the presentation. Please call the church office (747-7424) to sign-up.
Cost: Free-will offering
Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
12pm Spanish Service
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
COMMUNITY SOUP & SANDWICH MEAL
Saturday, November 9th
4:30pm-7:30pm
Chili soup, Potato Soup, Vegetable Soup, Hot Dogs, Sloppy Joes, Sweet Treat
Free will offering – Proceeds go to women’s mission.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
GAMES & CARDS IN THE CAFE
When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3pm
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Everyone
Why: Enjoy Social Time
Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.
Cost: Free
Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . .
EXERCISE CLASSES
When: Mon-Sat
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room
Who: Anyone
Why: Health & Fitness
Add’l: Chair Yoga: Mon & Fri, 11am
Cardio Tone: Tue, 9am / Thur, 6pm
Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9am
Yoga: Tue, 5:30pm / Sat, 2pm
$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)
Cost: Various Prices
Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES: REDISCOVERING DISCIPLESHIP
SERVICES STREAMED!
See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
We are now worshiping at 6721 Old Trail Road, Suite 300. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens. Worship Service: Sundays at 9:30 am. Bible Study: Sundays at 10:45. Phone number: (260) 747-4121.
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
