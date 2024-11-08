See Your Message In The Newspaper!

The Community Voices section in our newspaper is a new feature that invites you to share your thoughts and inspire others. Every few weeks, we’ll pose a thought-provoking question designed to spark reflection and positivity on waynedalenews.com. Your answer may be featured in an upcoming edition of the newspaper, helping your voice resonate with neighbors and friends throughout the community.

Whether it’s a simple reflection, a message you wish to share, words left unspoken, or a dream you hold close, Community Voices is about celebrating diverse perspectives. We believe that the voices of our readers—your unique insights and experiences—enrich our community and deepen our collective understanding.

Participation is free and easy. Just submit a brief, heartfelt response in one or two sentences. You may choose to remain anonymous or include your name, and we only ask that all submissions are respectful and free from politics or offensive language. Our editorial team will review each response, choosing select entries to publish.

Follow us on Facebook for reminders, and be sure to check back for each new question. Your thoughts could be the inspiration someone else is waiting to read!

By Nov. 16, visit waynedalenews.com/voices to submit your message to the first community question, “What are you most grateful for this year?”