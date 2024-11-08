In honor of Native American Heritage Month, the Allen County Public Library (ACPL) invites the community to a special storytelling event, “Stories of the Miami People,” featuring artist and storyteller Katrina Mitten on Saturday, November 9 at at 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. at the Main Library, Theater, LL2 (900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne). The enriching experience will highlight the oral traditions and history of the Miami Tribe.

Katrina Mitten, a citizen of the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma and a descendant of notable leaders such as Little Turtle, Tacumwah, and Peshewa, will share captivating tales passed down through her family. As an award-winning beadwork artist, Katrina brings a unique perspective to her storytelling, weaving together cultural heritage and artistry.

This event is an opportunity for attendees of all ages to learn about the rich history and traditions of the Miami people, while honoring the heritage and richness of Native American culture. The event is free and open to the public. Pre-registration is encouraged at acpl.info/events.

The Allen County Public Library has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 3.6 million items borrowed annually. It also houses The Genealogy Center, the nation’s largest public library genealogy research center, and The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, consisting of more than 30,000 artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln.