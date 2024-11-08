Drumming For Unity Tour: Ink Spot

The Volmead Youth Leadership Program from South Africa in partnership with The Indiana Center for Middle East Peace led by Dr. Michael Spath is coming to the United States for a tour called Drumming for Unity & Healing. The group will be in Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois for a 17-day, 5-city tour visiting, performing and attending a conference in Indianapolis. The trip has been supported and sponsored by many generous donors including the Happy Way Foundation and others.

I was able to speak with the leaders of the program, the Director Rev. Edwin Arrison and Rev. Rene’ August as they embark on this monumental journey. Many of the youth have not been on a flight much less to the United States but they are very excited! Michael and Edwin met several years ago and have been connected ever since. Michael and Edwin have led two tours in the last year and a half to South Africa, “In the Footsteps of Desmond Tutu and Nelson Mandela,” and are planning another tour in October 2025.

The Volmead Youth Leadership Program is a residential program that serves youth in the townships of St. Joseph and Zwelihle. VYLTP is a South African ecumenical initiative aimed at nurturing and developing young leaders since 2016. It has brought together young adults in the VOLMOED Retreat and Conference Centre, situated in the Hemel and Arde (“Heaven and Earth”) Valley in Hermanus, near Cape Town.

The program exists under these five themes: creativity and creation; peace and justice; reconciliation; healing and wholeness; and beloved community. Through the program and support provided, the participating youth learn leadership skills as they are exposed to drum making as well as drumming and singing. The drums are hand made using 18 pieces of wood that are upcycled from discarded wooden pallets to make a unique drum, not a djembe drum which some are familiar with.

The program creates community amongst its participants through conversations, connections and a sense of therapeutic wholeness. The program encourages youth to think beyond their current circumstances and situations.

Rev. Arrison shared with me that the youth unemployment rates in the area are some of the highest and the program enforces positive affirmations with the participants, that they are important, significant and valued.

As a part of the itinerary here in the States, the youth will be able to meet and connect with other youth, show their drums and perform as well as enjoy visiting the states for the first time. Leaders Edwin and Rene’ will be speaking at various events about youth empowerment, Ubuntu and the connections between Palestine and South Africa.

In Fort Wayne, they will meet with “Elders” in the African American community and other community leaders, visit the African-American Museum and the Lincoln Collection, and perform at the Boys & Girls Club of Fort Wayne, South Side High School, and Canterbury Schools.

Two of their programs are free and open to the public: Saturday evening, November 9, Turner Chapel AME Church; and Tuesday evening, November 12, “A Celebration of Drumming,” with two local African drumming groups, the Fort Wayne Scottish Pipes & Drums, and the Fort Wayne Taiko Japanese Drumming Group, Plymouth Congregational Church, 6:30pm.

Please join these wonderful celebrations. Community donations will be gladly accepted!

For information about the tour, contact Michael Spath, Lmichaelspath@gmail.com.

