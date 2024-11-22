Bid On Holiday Wreaths Benefiting Community Improvement

The sights, sounds, and sparkle of the holiday season are arriving in Waynedale, and at the heart of the festivities is the return of the beloved Annual Wreath Decorating Contest! Organized by ‘Volunteers 4 Waynedale,’ this cherished tradition is more than just an event—it’s a celebration of holiday cheer, creativity, and community giving, all for the benefit of the Waynedale Trails & Sidewalks Initiative (WTSI).

From November 25 through December 7, 2024, the Waynedale Library will be showcasing an enchanting collection of holiday wreaths. Each one is lovingly decorated by local businesses, brimming with the festive spirit that defines the season. These dazzling designs will be available for online bidding at 32auctions.com/waynedalewreaths , with all proceeds helping to improve Waynedale’s walking and biking paths. Winners will be notified on December 16, just in time to add a touch of magic to their holiday celebrations.

This festive fundraiser has become a hallmark of the holiday season in Waynedale, offering a heartwarming way to give back. Over the years, funds raised through this event have helped pave the way (literally!) for safer, more connected trails and sidewalks, ensuring that every step in Waynedale is a little brighter and a lot more accessible.

The Wreath Decorating Contest is more than just a fundraiser; it’s a community celebration. Each wreath on display tells a story of holiday joy and togetherness.

Whether you’re a bidder, or simply a visitor soaking in the holiday spirit, your participation makes a difference. This year’s contest is a chance to share in the joy of giving, knowing your contributions are helping to build a stronger, more connected community.

As we count down to the most wonderful time of the year, don’t miss this opportunity to be part of something special. The Waynedale Wreath Decorating Contest isn’t just about decorations; it’s about decking the halls of our hearts and our community with the true spirit of the season.

A big thank you goes to this year’s Wreath Decorators: 1st Source Bank, ACPL – Waynedale Branch, American Legion Post #241, Blake Aesthetics Family Dentistry, Dairy Queen, Edward Jones – Shawn Wall, Fort Wayne Metals, Hill’s Meat Market, Kingston Residence, McNamara Florist, Midwest America FCU, Public Service Credit Union, Rich’s Auto Center, The Clock Shoppe, The Rink Vintage and Antiques, and Walgreens.

Visit 32auctions.com/waynedalewreaths to view the wreaths, place your bids, make general donations, and join us in making Waynedale merry and bright.

Together, let’s light up the holidays—one wreath at a time!