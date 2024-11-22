Elmhurst Little League Stand Vandalized

For 70 years, Elmhurst Little League has been a cornerstone of the Waynedale community in Fort Wayne. This beloved institution has provided local youth with not only the opportunity to play baseball but also the chance to develop valuable life skills in a supportive environment. As the league looks ahead to the 2025 season, ongoing efforts to enhance the park have included field maintenance, facility painting, and fence repairs, all aimed at ensuring a safe and welcoming space for players and families alike.

However, on November 12, 2024, the league experienced a heartbreaking setback when vandals broke into the concession stand and caused severe damage to the bathrooms. Sinks were torn from walls, and destruction was left throughout the facility. This incident is just the latest in a series of challenges for Elmhurst Little League. In August, security cameras were stolen, and in prior years, buildings were defaced with graffiti and crucial equipment—such as a box of extra gear—was stolen in 2022.

In response, Elmhurst Little League has launched a GoFundMe campaign titled ”Restore and Protect Elmhurst Little League Park.” The campaign seeks to raise funds to repair the vandalized facilities and invest in enhanced security measures to prevent future incidents. As of November 19, 2024, the campaign has raised $1,093 from 24 generous donors.

The league is reaching out to the community for support. Every contribution, no matter the size, will play a critical role in restoring the park and ensuring it continues to serve as a safe and vibrant hub for young athletes. Donations will go toward repairing damaged facilities and installing robust security systems to deter future vandalism.

You can help Elmhurst Little League overcome these challenges by visiting their GoFundMe page at gofundme.com/f/restore-and-protect-elmhurst-little-league-park

Elmhurst Little League deeply values the support of its community and remains steadfast in its mission to provide a positive space for local youth. With the help of neighbors, friends, and supporters, this cherished league will continue to thrive as a vital part of Waynedale, inspiring and empowering the next generation.