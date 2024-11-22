Celebrating Community Voices

At The Waynedale News, we are endlessly grateful for the talented and passionate contributors who make our newspaper a reflection of the vibrant community we serve. Each story is a testament to the love our writers and contributors have for Waynedale, and we couldn’t be prouder to share their work with you.

Many people are suprised to learn that as the largest independent newspaper in the city, each edition of our newspaper is enjoyed by tens of thousands of readers throughout Fort Wayne, Indiana. Delivered to homes and available for pickup at over 250 local businesses across South and Southwest Fort Wayne, The Waynedale News provides localized news coverage focused on the Waynedale, Aboite, Southtown, Downtown, and 46807 districts.

We’re excited to share updates from some of our beloved writers whose work has been part of The Waynedale News for years:

Lois Levihn – Around The Frame

Celebrating 15 years writing for The Waynedale News, Lois Levihn has been writing Around the Frame since 2009, capturing readers’ hearts with her stories about quilts, textiles, and community. A proud Fort Wayne native, Lois opened Born Again Quilts in 2012, where she restores and sells quilts that hold deep sentimental value.

Lois shares moments that showcase the emotional impact of her work, from helping customers find lost treasures to seeing her quilts featured on Broadway in the Tony Award-winning musical “Shucked!” She is also deeply connected to Waynedale, cherishing traditions like walking in the Memorial Day Parade and attending ceremonies at Prairie Grove Cemetery.

Doris Montag – History Of Ordinary Things

Doris continues to explore history in her retirement, focusing on “Collections & Connections.” In 2023, she created displays like “The History of the Can Opener” and “Farming Before Tractors,” sharing fascinating artifacts from the past. Known for her “Museum on Wheels,” Doris engages audiences with her 17 “Laugh & Learn” sessions, bringing history to life in libraries and museums.

Kasey Butcher – At The Movies With Kasey

Kasey has been sharing her thoughtful movie reviews in The Waynedale News since 2003 as a sophomore at Homestead High School. Over the years, her journey has included earning a doctorate, working in a jail library, and eventually settling in Colorado with her family. Now, Kasey spends her days writing about life on a farm with alpacas, chickens, and bees, while continuing her work on a collection of essays—and, of course, reviewing movies for our readers.

Vince LaBarbera – Local Highlights, Personal Stories, & More

Vince LaBarbera is a vital part of The Waynedale News and the Fort Wayne community. A retired communications professional, he earned degrees from Notre Dame and Northwestern and served with Indiana Michigan Power Company and the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend.

In retirement, Vince continues freelance writing, playing trumpet in the Fort Wayne Area Community Band, and volunteering. He and his wife, Marty, longtime Waynedale residents, will celebrate their 58th wedding anniversary in January 2025.

Suzanne Runge – Voice Of The Township

Suzanne Runge writes on behalf of Wayne Township Trustee Austin Knox and shares her deep connection to Fort Wayne. A West Central neighborhood native, she studied at Indiana University – Fort Wayne and built a career in local government, now directing communications at the Wayne Township Trustee Office.

Suzanne’s passion for local history is reflected in her work, from writing about Allen County’s rich past to supporting community traditions like the West Central Neighborhood Walk and arranging flowers at St. Louis Besancon Church. She enjoys highlighting the positive work being done at the Trustee Office and celebrating her hometown through her writing.

At The Waynedale News, we’re deeply thankful for our writers and all our contributors who bring our publication to life. Their dedication inspires us, and we hope it inspires you too. Visit waynedalenews.com/category/writer-biographies to see all of our writer’s bios!

We invite you to share your story, connect with the community, or explore writing opportunities by submitting news tips, story ideas, things you’ve written, or anything else on waynedalenews.com. Together, we can continue to celebrate the people, history, and stories that make Waynedale so special.

As an inclusive newspaper, we are thankful for every story idea, submission, and unique perspective that even you, as readers, bring to our pages.

We also encourage anyone interested to participate in our new Community Voices section. Each month, a question will be posed for community members to answer, giving you a chance to chime in and see your thoughts in newsprint. Learn how you can participate at waynedalenews.com/voices.

Sincerely,

The Waynedale News Team