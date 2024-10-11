Rich’s To Host Customer Appreciation Party

Rich’s Auto Center, a long-standing pillar of the Waynedale community, is hosting a special Customer Appreciation Party on October 21 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will be held at their shop, located at 2135 Sandpoint Road. Customers and community members are invited to enjoy an afternoon of giveaways, food, door prizes, and a meet-and-greet with the team. As a special thank-you to their loyal customers, Rich’s is offering 25% off oil changes for the entire week of October 21st. Walk-ins are welcome, making it easy for attendees to take advantage of this limited-time offer.

The celebration comes at an exciting time for Rich’s Auto Center, a family-run business with deep roots in the community. Originally founded in 2002 by Rich and Cindy Elzey, the business has spent over two decades delivering quality auto repair services with a strong focus on integrity and customer care. Located on the site of the former Putt-Putt Miniature Golf course, the shop was built from the ground up with the goal of becoming Waynedale’s most trusted auto repair center.

Since its inception, Rich’s Auto Center has offered a full range of services, from oil changes and brake repairs to complex diagnostics and transmission work. The business quickly gained a reputation for doing things right the first time, thanks in large part to its state-of-the-art diagnostics and highly trained, ASE-certified technicians. Under the Elzey’s leadership, the shop also became the only ASE Blue Seal certified facility in Fort Wayne, reflecting their commitment to maintaining high standards.

In December 2021, a new era began at Rich’s Auto when Nick Brown, a long-time employee, took over ownership. Brown, who started at the shop as a master mechanic in 2005, was a natural successor to the Elzeys, having spent nearly two decades working alongside them. As the new owner, Brown has made a point to preserve the core values that have made the shop successful: quality service, integrity, and community involvement.

One of the ways Brown keeps Rich’s Auto Center connected to the community is by continuing its longstanding tradition of charity and local involvement. In the past, the shop hosted the beloved “Charlie’s Birthday” fundraiser for the Humane Fort Wayne Pet Food Pantry, an event named after the Elzey’s dog, Charlie, who was a fixture in the shop’s waiting room. While the event didn’t take place this year, it remains a cherished example of how Rich’s Auto has contributed to the local community.

Brown’s dedication to community extends beyond the shop’s customers. Rich’s Auto Center frequently partners with local organizations like Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Boy Scouts to offer youth auto classes, teaching car maintenance and repair to young people from all walks of life.

Brown shares, “We take great pride in supporting the Waynedale community as we grow and continue providing top-notch service to our customers. Giving back is important to us—it’s our way of showing appreciation for all the kindness and support we receive from Waynedale.”

As Rich’s Auto Center looks to the future, Brown has plans to expand the shop and grow his staff, but his focus remains firmly on serving the Waynedale community. The upcoming Customer Appreciation Party is just one way he and his team show their gratitude to the customers who have supported them over the years. Be sure to stop by on October 21st for an afternoon of fun, food, and a chance to connect with the Rich’s Auto team!