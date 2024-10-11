The Cathedral Of College Football

What’s It Like To Attend A Notre Dame Game?

As a graduate of the University of Notre Dame – I won’t tell you when but it was an all-male school then – I can answer the above question. It’s an incomparable experience!

A rich tapestry of traditions weaves together to create a vibrant and spirited campus culture. From raucous football games to solemn religious ceremonies, the traditions at this iconic university are as diverse as the students who call it home. Every tradition at Notre Dame holds a special place in the hearts of its community, fostering a sense of belonging and pride that lasts long after graduation.

If you manage to get tickets (and that’s a big IF), be sure to arrive two or three hours before kickoff to take in all the color surrounding the event. It’s not just another football game! Football weekends at Notre Dame are an experience like no other. There is so much to see it can be a little overwhelming for first-time visitors. But if you give yourself enough time, it’s possible to see most of what N. D. has to offer.

An excellent place to park is at Saint Mary’s College off U.S. 31 across from the N.D. campus. You can take a bus, but the mile walk (follow the crowd) is well worth the scenic journey. You’ll pass Cedar Grove Cemetery where many N.D. greats are interred, including the infamous Knute Rockne, legendary football coach. The stadium often is referred to “as the House that Rockne Built.” You’ll arrive next to St. Mary’s Lake with its ducks and in sight of the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes. Don’t miss pausing a few minutes, in prayer if you want, to take in the silent reverence surrounding the grotto.

Ascend the stairs adjacent to the Basilica of the Sacred Heart. You’ll want to walk inside to see this beautiful edifies. If you’re lucky and the timing is right, you’ll get to see the football team and coaches emerge enroute to the stadium after celebrating Mass together.

Your next stop is the Administration Building topped by the Golden Dome, the most recognizable landmark of the university. You’ll want to view the Dome from inside and outside. In addition, don’t miss the trumpets of the Band of the Fighting Irish play the alma mater, “Notre Dame Our Mother,” and the “Notre Dame Victory March” in front of the Dome about 1:45 before kick-off.

Next, follow the crowd west to the Law Library where the 400-plus N.D. Marching Band gathers on the steps to present their pre-game concert of half-time music as well as favorite school songs. You’ll also get to see the famous Irish Guard, a group of kilted students who lead the Band onto the field.

If you don’t mind being a little pressed for time before kickoff you can elect to listen to sections of the Band, like the drummers, “do their thing” before the entire Band steps off to the stadium. It’s well worth it! Or “beat the Band” to the stadium and view their approach from a high overlook inside. You’ll no doubt notice the Big Screen at the south end of the stadium. It’s very entertaining and provides excellent views of students, cheerleaders, players past and present, the crowd and the game, of course.

Get set for the Band of the Fighting Irish to take the field from the stadium tunnel. It’s entrance and march down the field doing the “hike step” is unique. I speak from experience. I was privileged to be a member of all the university bands. Following playing “America the Beautiful” and “The Star-Spangled Banner,” the Band forms the Leprechaun and marches up the field to welcome the football team.

Enjoy the game! You’ve just begun to witness some of the pageantry and tradition like no other football event. The university refers to the stadium as “The cathedral of college football.”

My wife, Marty, and I were privileged this season to host our son, Mike, who graduated from Notre Dame in 1990, and our daughter, Christy, who graduated from Saint Mary’s College in 1994, at the Miami of Ohio game on September 21.

Prior to the game their Head Coach Chuck Martin said he sees the stadium as sacred ground. “My personal opinion, we’re going to the greatest venue on the planet,” he said.

N.D. won, 28 to 3. “Go Irish!”