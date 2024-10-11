ACPL Launches New TV Show

The Allen County Public Library is thrilled to announce the debut of a new television show, “Open Book with Susan Baier,” featuring engaging conversations with local leaders and elected officials. Produced by Access Fort Wayne, the show will air on Access 1 on the first Friday of each month- beginning October 4, 2024. This monthly program aims to foster community engagement and provide a platform for discussions on local initiatives, the future of Allen County, and topics of significance to the guests.

In the first episode, viewers will get an inside look at the work, life, and vision of Allen County Commissioner Therese Brown who says the program was “a fun and refreshing way to connect to the library’s audience, which is all Allen County constituents!”

The program’s host, and ACPL Executive Director, Susan P. Baier sees “Open Book” as a way to connect the community with the individuals who play a vital role in shaping Allen County. “As a library, we believe in making information accessible to all and this show will not only inform but also inspire our viewers to become more involved in local governance and community projects,” said Baier.

The show will explore a variety of topics, from local government policies to community development, and each installment promises to be an enlightening and engaging experience. It also addresses a key goal in the ACPL’s 2024-28 strategic plan “Allen County’s Windows to Lifelong Learning and Discovery” which highlighted Connecting Community as one of its strategic goals. Among the tactics outlined in that goal were expanded advocacy to elected officials, expanded engagement with community organizations, and a program strategy centering around community voices.

“’Open Book’ is more than a television show – it’s one more way we can meet people where they are and share relevant, interesting, even heartwarming information from our local leaders with the people they serve,” said Baier. “They may be elected officials and community organizers, but they’re people just like you and me. This show is here to help all of us understand one another, connect, and learn about the issues that affect us all. In a way, we’re doing what libraries have always done – bringing people together to share stories – it’s just now we’re on a talk show!”

New episodes of “Open Book with Susan Baier” will premiere on the first Friday of each month on Access 1 (Comcast channel 55, Frontier channel 25, and www.acpl.info/access1). Episodes can also be watched after they air on demand at acpl.info/openbook.

The Allen County Public Library has fostered lifelong learning and discovery in northeast Indiana for more than 125 years. The ACPL consists of fourteen branches throughout Allen County, serving more than one million visitors per year. The ACPL’s collection includes more than 2.7 million items, with a circulation total of 4.2 million items borrowed annually. It also houses The Genealogy Center, the nation’s largest public genealogy research center, and The Rolland Center for Lincoln Research, consisting of more than 30,000 artifacts related to President Abraham Lincoln.