City Offers Local Heating & Air Assistance

The Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services began accepting applications for the City of Fort Wayne’s Heating & Air Conditioning Program on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. The program offers qualified residents a zero percent interest loan for the replacement and installation of new heating and air conditioning systems for their homes. A mortgage will secure the loans, and repayment will be required in monthly installments over ten years.

Requirements to qualify:

Own their home, Primary residence, Located within City of Fort Wayne limits. And have a household income at or below 80 percent of the Area Median Income.

How can residents apply?

Residents can access program guidelines and submit their application online at fwcommunitydevelopment.org/HOR. The online application process allows residents to submit their applications from the comfort of their homes and is the quickest way to apply for the program. Residents who do not have access to the online application portal and prefer a paper application may call 260-427-8585. Residents will then answer a series of brief questions and must leave their contact information on a voicemail system. A representative from the Office of Housing & Neighborhood Services will call them back in the order the calls are received to determine their eligibility. Residents in need of language assistance should contact the Language Services Network at 260-426-6764.

Funding for this program comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and is limited. Applications will be reviewed on a first-completed, first-processed basis. Program participation is determined on a first-qualified, first-served basis.