Dora Saylor, 84, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, passed away peacefully on September 25, 2024. She was born on July 23, 1940, to Wilk and Fronie Collett in Clay County, Kentucky. Dora attended Red Bird Mission School in Clay County before earning her associate degree in business management from Ivy Tech.

Dora was a vibrant spirit who cherished music; she loved singing and playing her guitar. An avid gardener, she found joy in spending time outdoors, nurturing her plants and soaking in the beauty of nature. Her talents extended to sewing and cooking, where she expressed her love for family through her culinary creations. Above all, Dora cherished her family, and her faith was a guiding light in her life, as she spent many hours reading her Bible.

Dora is survived by her children, Michael (Laura) Saylor, Mitchell (Shelle) Saylor, Maryann Green, Tania Cook, and Nicholas (Cheryl) Saylor, as well as her stepdaughter, Patricia (Tim) Marcum. She was a proud grandmother to 23 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, all of whom will carry her memory in their hearts.

A private memorial service was held by the family to honor Dora’s life and legacy. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Foster Park Memorial Tree in memory of Dora Saylor. Contributions can be sent to the funeral home at 1415 W Coliseum Blvd, Fort Wayne, Indiana 46808.

Dora’s kindness, love, and spirit will be dearly missed by all who knew her.