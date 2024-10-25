‘Heartbeat of Hoagland’ Founder Inspires Heritage Lions

Brian Strahm, who established the Heartbeat of Hoagland Foundation and owns Barney’s Heating and Air, Inc., gave a “heartfelt” talk to the Heritage Lions on Tuesday, October 8. Brian was persistent in his search for answers to his medical challenges, which included sleeplessness, feeling cold in warm summer temperatures, and several other symptoms. He suffered for almost ten years before he was finally diagnosed with a rare heart condition called Cardiac Sarcoidosis.

He was told he needed a heart transplant, which he received on March 27, 2021. The surgery went exceptionally well and only took four hours, where the norm is usually six. His total treatment cost was almost two million dollars, most of which was covered by insurance that he had wisely taken out three years prior.

Brian could have easily died had he not been properly diagnosed, and a compatible heart had not been found in time. There are currently 89 people in Indiana waiting for a donor heart, and the mortality rate on the nationwide list is fairly high. The donor can be either a man or a woman and must be matched in approximate age, height, weight, blood type, and distance between hospitals. In 2021, medical personnel had only 4 hours from the time of death of the donor to the implantation of the heart into the recipient’s chest. Various improvements in technology have increased that window to as much as 24 hours. It now may be possible for a donor to be found anywhere in the world.

Brian is a deeply religious man and he described the almost spiritual experience of being gifted with a heart, the brief preparation before the surgery, and the surgery itself. He felt that the Holy Spirit had intervened to allow him to continue in this life. Everyone listening could feel his deep emotion and gratitude as he struggled to continue his talk. His determination to heal and return to a normal life motivated him to begin walking the corridors very soon after the new heart was in. His medical team repeatedly warned him “not to overdo it.” But Brian pushed himself to grow stronger by walking as much as possible. When he returned home, he started walking through the cornfield by his house to build his body back up. He refused to be a victim. Instead, he used his circumstance as an opportunity to help others. His doctors called him “the picture-perfect patient” when he followed up with them after six months.

While in the hospital, Brian noticed the challenges that many patients faced. As stated on his website: “Brian shared his vision with a group of individuals and created a non-profit organization called The Heartbeat of Hoagland Foundation. Brian stated that his mission was to assist those who are preparing for, or have had, a heart transplant or some other organ donation with a one-time donation ($1000) to help with their many expenses. His foundation works with Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne and Ascension/St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis. He is also trying to raise awareness throughout the community of heart donations and the importance of organ donations in general.” He encouraged the Heritage Lions to be organ donors.

Brian makes regular visits and keeps in contact with heart transplant patients in Indianapolis. One year after his transplant, Brian held a fundraiser for his foundation at the Hoagland Hayloft that raised $92,000. He has held two other fundraisers since then, including the very successful one at the HAAA Park a few weeks ago. At that event there was a car show, a 5K run, and lots of food was served. Brian “has never felt better” and his story was an inspiration to all the Heritage Lions in attendance.