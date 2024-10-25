Phil Goss (D) – Indiana’s House of Representatives, 85th Dist. Candidate

My name is Phil Goss, I am a proud son of the Hoosier state. I am running for Indiana House of Representatives district 85. I believe we need a leader in the statehouse that focuses on the needs of our district and to be a direct voice of our citizens, not the corporate super PACs that currently own those in the supermajority.

My background is in international business, humanitarian services, education, and now the 4th generation operator of my family’s farm. I have spent my life focusing on the service of people, communities, and our country. Service is in my blood and we need a representative that is focused on serving the needs of district 85 and the state, not the needs of their own pockets.

If elected I plan to give weekly updates from the statehouse during session, respond personally to each person that reaches out to me, and hold bi-weekly townhall events in the district so our people can hear from, and hold accountable, our district 85 representative.

As a farmer I know the need for better agricultural support. As a parent I know the need for better public education. As a property owner I know the damage done by climate change and how we must act now to protect against future damage. As a person with basic human empathy, I know we must protect women’s rights. As a business owner I know the difficulties faced by our workforce and the need for better wages.

My name is Phil Goss, I am asking for your vote for Indiana House of Representatives District 85. The time is now for true leadership in Indianapolis.

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered every candidate in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulation that they were not allowed to degrade opponents. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates on this page further than any other candidates running for office. However, the candidates that appeared in the October 25th edition of the newspaper are wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 5 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov.