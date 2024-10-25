Lindsey Hammond (R) – Allen County Council At-Large Candidate

Allen County taxpayers deserve to be acknowledged and know their voices are being heard and reflected by the County Council. I plan to be a bridge builder and foster an environment of collaboration focused on those we serve. As a commonsense, fiscal conservative, I support the core principles of small/limited government, fiscal responsibility, and low taxes.

I’ve never held public office; however, I’ve been working from the outside as a grassroots leader and community advocate for the last few years. My goal has been to educate the public and encourage them to get involved and engage with our local officials. I’m running to give Allen County residents a voice, to strengthen engagement between our local government and those they serve, empower the people to be part of the process, and provide responsive, effective, and efficient government. I truly believe if we bring all parties to the table, we can produce responsible, sustainable, people-focused solutions, as we continue to grow.

The County Council is the fiscal body, as such they are stewards of the people’s money and decide how it’s spent. I chose to serve our community in this capacity because my background will be an asset to the council and the taxpayers. I hold a BSBA in Accounting and worked in the private sector for over 10 years before leaving my career in 2011, to focus on my family. Throughout my career I had experience with budgets, revenue, and expenditures, including working with department heads to build their annual budgets, preparing profit and loss statements, comparing actual spending to budget and prior year amounts and analyzing variances and trends.

My goals in this position consist of the following:

1.) Strengthening engagement and communication with the public.

2.) Implementing a zero-based budget, which will encourage increased accountability and fiscal responsibility. 3.) Reducing property tax burden on homeowners.

4.) Building relationships with department heads, other local officials, legislators, business and community leaders, allowing me to better serve Allen County.

I am a candidate for The People, with a passion to fight for Allen County taxpayers. I want to serve our community, ensuring a voice for its citizens and good stewardship over their tax dollars. If you want someone willing to fight for you, engage with you, and give you a voice, then vote Hammond for County Council. To find out more, visit Hammond4liberty.com. I humbly ask for your vote on Nov 5th.

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered every candidate in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulation that they were not allowed to degrade opponents. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates on this page further than any other candidates running for office. However, the candidates that appeared in the October 25th edition of the newspaper are wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 5 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov.