Nena Bailey (D) – Allen County Council At-Large Candidate

Hello friends, neighbors, and fellow citizens of Allen County!

It is an honor to come before you as a candidate for the Allen County Council at Large. I am excited to have this opportunity to address you about the future of our county and my candidacy. Allen County is a place that we all call home and where we are raising our families, building businesses, and striving for a better tomorrow.

My real estate career has spanned 31 years, and I have been a small business owner for 25 of those years. That gives me strong insight on balancing budgets and strategic planning. I am a wife, mother, and grandmother. I absolutely love to serve others along with causes that are near and dear to my heart. I am a board member of the Safe Housing and Building Oversight Committee for the city of Fort Wayne. I am an advocate for serving our homeless and underserved community. I love volunteering for the Rescue Mission where I give of my time and resources in order to serve others.

First and foremost, I want to acknowledge the rich history and the strong community spirit of Allen County. Our county has always been a beacon of Midwestern values, hard work, and an unwavering sense of community. These values are what I hold dear, and they are what guide my vision for the future of our county.

As your representative on the County Council, I will focus on three core principles: fiscal responsibility, strategic growth, and the well-being of the county.

Fiscal Responsibility

I believe that every taxpayer dollar must be spent wisely, with transparency and accountability. Government should work for the people, and that means ensuring that we have a balanced budget that addresses today’s needs without sacrificing our future growth, while appropriating county funds responsibility. Whether it is infrastructure, public safety, or essential services, we need to make sure we are investing in the right areas while cutting unnecessary expenses. I promise to be a diligent steward of your hard-earned tax dollars by making decisions that prioritize both short-term needs and long-term stability.

Strategic Growth

Allen County is growing, and with growth comes both opportunity and challenges. We must take a proactive approach to ensure that our growth is sustainable and helps ALL the citizens of Allen County. This means supporting local businesses, investing in our workforce, and encouraging development that aligns with the needs of our diverse communities. I will work to attract businesses that bring good-paying jobs while ensuring that our growth is smart and in harmony with our environment. When voting on issues, I will be sure to vote with the citizens of Allen County’s best interest in mind.

Community Well-Being

A strong county is one where everyone can thrive. We need to invest in mental health services, affordable housing, and education to ensure that everyone has a chance to succeed. I will fight to ensure that every resident of Allen County, whether in our city or rural areas-has equitable access to county resources. Ensuring that they have everything that they need to live healthy, productive lives.

I know that many citizens are concerned about the future, about how our county will handle the challenges of growth, changing economic landscapes, and the demands of modern life. As your County Councilor, I will listen to your concerns, advocate for your needs, and work tirelessly to ensure that Allen County continues to be a place where people want to live, work, and raise families.

In closing, I humbly ask for your vote November 5th in the general election. I am ready to serve, and I believe that together, we can build a brighter, more prosperous future for all of Allen County. I want to hear your voices, your ideas, and your hopes for our county, because it is through collaboration and partnership that we will succeed.

Thank you and let us move Allen County forward-together. Always remember that we are better together.

Sincerely, Nena Bailey, Candidate for Allen County Council At Large

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered every candidate in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulation that they were not allowed to degrade opponents. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates on this page further than any other candidates running for office. However, the candidates that appeared in the October 25th edition of the newspaper are wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 5 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov.