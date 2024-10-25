Donald Rainwater (L) – Indiana Governor Candidate

I am the best candidate for governor of Indiana on your ballot this November because I’m running to make Indiana “less taxing” for ALL Hoosiers. My goal is to create Better Government, NOT Bigger Government! I ran for governor in 2020 against Eric Holcomb and the COVID-19 lockdown mandates, and I’m running again because I don’t see any other candidates focused on individual rights, small businesses, and family farms.

I believe that all those folks need a voice, and I’ve got a pretty loud one.

I’m a proud lifelong Hoosier, shaped by the vibrant culture of Indiana. I graduated from Warren High School in Indianapolis in 1981, where I developed a strong sense of community and civic responsibility. After a brief semester at Bob Jones University, I took a bold step and enlisted in the United States Navy in August 1982.

For eight years, I served as a Yeoman Second Class, which taught me dedication and resilience.

Throughout my diverse career, I’ve worn many hats—from being a computer applications instructor to managing residential properties and retail stores. For the past two decades, I’ve excelled as a software engineer, and in the last seven years, I’ve taken on leadership roles. I also hold certifications as a Project Management Professional (PMP) and a Certified Scrum Master (CSM), which shows my commitment to innovation and efficiency.

I share my life with my wife and our blended family, which includes six children and three grandchildren. They fuel my passion for creating a better future for Indiana’s next generations.

Now, I’m bringing a bold vision to reshape Indiana State Government. My promise is clear: to make it smaller, more efficient, and “less taxing.” If elected, I pledge to:

Slash the tax burden: I will eliminate state individual income tax and abolish personal property tax on primary residences to put more money back into the pockets of Hoosiers.

Unleash small business growth: I plan to reduce regulations and licensing that hinder entrepreneurship, creating an environment where local businesses can thrive.

Reform criminal justice: By advocating for the decriminalization and legalization of all forms of cannabis in Indiana, I aim to invigorate the economy while promoting social justice.

With a strong commitment to the people of Indiana, I am ready to lead Indiana toward liberty for ALL with Better Government, NOT Bigger Government!

Publisher’s Note: In the interest of public education of local politics and to encourage voting, The Waynedale News offered every candidate in the upcoming primary election the opportunity to share their biography and goals for the office that they are running for. This came with the stipulation that they were not allowed to degrade opponents. Staying true to our unbiased news and positive outlook, we do not endorse or recommend any of the candidates on this page further than any other candidates running for office. However, the candidates that appeared in the October 25th edition of the newspaper are wanting to be seen by you! Our recommendation is to use these pages as a reference when researching candidates for the upcoming election, make educated decisions on who you would like to see in office and most importantly VOTE on November 5 at your predesignated voting location. More information can be found on www.allencountyinvoters.gov.