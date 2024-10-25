Local Text Ads: October 25 Update

JOIN OUR CLUB

Inviting Kewpie collectors to join our fun club.

jdillerdoll@frontier.com

260-241-1478 Jan or

260-452-7644 Karen

If no ans pls leave message.

CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT

Saturday, November 9

Cornhole is double elimination with a blind draw for partners. $20 Entry fee Includes: Brats, Hot Dogs, Snacks.

Doors open at 5:00, Sign up starts at 5:30, play starts at 6:30. At the Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Fort Wayne, Indiana

Contact Jason Schrader at 260-413-0864 with any questions.

COMMUNITY SOUP & SANDWICH MEAL

Saturday, November 9th

4:30pm-7:30pm

Chili soup, Potato Soup, Vegetable Soup, Hot Dogs, Sloppy Joes, Sweet Treat

Free will offering – Proceeds go to women’s mission

Ossian United

Methodist Church

201 W Mill Street

260-622-4326

9TH ANNUAL

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

American Legion #241 Auxiliary

7605 Bluffton Rd

Sat. Nov. 9, 2024

10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Tables $15 Electricity $5

Call: Vicki 260-750-8021 Jean 260-672-3913 Legion 747-7851

Proceeds: Veterans & Families & Local Charities

Public Welcome!

Come & Enjoy!

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

FALL CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

INTERIOR/

EXTERIOR PAINTING

Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445 or

260-402-8683

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE

Commercial Office Space

High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Call 260-747-535.