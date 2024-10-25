Local Text Ads: October 25 Update
JOIN OUR CLUB
Inviting Kewpie collectors to join our fun club.
jdillerdoll@frontier.com
260-241-1478 Jan or
260-452-7644 Karen
If no ans pls leave message.
CORNHOLE & EUCHRE TOURNAMENT
Saturday, November 9
Cornhole is double elimination with a blind draw for partners. $20 Entry fee Includes: Brats, Hot Dogs, Snacks.
Doors open at 5:00, Sign up starts at 5:30, play starts at 6:30. At the Fort Wayne Sport Club 3102 Ardmore Fort Wayne, Indiana
Contact Jason Schrader at 260-413-0864 with any questions.
COMMUNITY SOUP & SANDWICH MEAL
Saturday, November 9th
4:30pm-7:30pm
Chili soup, Potato Soup, Vegetable Soup, Hot Dogs, Sloppy Joes, Sweet Treat
Free will offering – Proceeds go to women’s mission
Ossian United
Methodist Church
201 W Mill Street
260-622-4326
YOUR AD HERE!
Classified Ads are $20 for first 25 words. 50 cents per word after. Stop by The Waynedale News office or online at waynedalenews.com. Classifieds MUST be paid in full before paper deadline.
9TH ANNUAL
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
7605 Bluffton Rd
Sat. Nov. 9, 2024
10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
Tables $15 Electricity $5
Call: Vicki 260-750-8021 Jean 260-672-3913 Legion 747-7851
Proceeds: Veterans & Families & Local Charities
Public Welcome!
Come & Enjoy!
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE
Commercial Office Space
High Visability & A Great Walk-in Traffic Location. Perfect storefront for retail, or professional office. 750 sqft. 2505 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Call 260-747-535.
- Local Food System Conference To Be Held At Electric Works - October 25, 2024
- Lindsey Hammond (R) – Allen County Council At-Large Candidate - October 25, 2024
- Phil Goss (D) – Indiana’s House of Representatives, 85th Dist. Candidate - October 25, 2024