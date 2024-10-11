Local Text Ads: October 11 Update
FALL GARAGE SALE
October 17, 18, & 19
Oct. 17 + 18 8am-6pm
Oct. 19 8am-4pm
201 W Mill St., Ossian, IN
260-622-4326
BAE SYSTEMS FALL MARKET DAY
4250 Airport Expressway, Fort Wayne
Entrance thru Door A
Handmade Items, Unique Gifts, Baked Goods, and Much More!
Saturday, October 19, 2024
9am to 3pm
DOWNSIZING
GARAGE SALE
2125 Blair Road, 46819
Friday-Saturday
9am-5pm
Off Bluffton Road, South of #469
CRAFT BAZAAR
St. Joseph Catholic Church 2213 Brooklyn Ave. is having a Craft Bazaar on Saturday October 12th, 2024 from 9am to 4pm.
HOUSE FOR RENT
4-BR, 1 Bath farmhouse located at 9504 Meridian Road, Ossian, IN. $950.00/month Call or text (260) 222-6446.
FALL CLEAN-UP & HAULING SERVICES
Total estate clean-up, hauling, leaves, all types of tree work. Asphalt, concrete, driveways, construction, etc.
See website for additional services. www.jandrcompany.com
Call Jim 260-414-0510
WINDOW &
GUTTER CLEANING
For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744
R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC
We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting we don’t care how big or small it is we will get it done! Phone 260-258-6113 or 260-579-7299 or Email
Vrigoberto30@gmail.com
HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
FISH FRY – FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB
Friday, Oct. 25 4:30-7:00
Cost is $14 adults $7 for children ages 6-10, 6 and under eat free.
Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, choice of homemade desserts and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011
MASONRY
Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.
No job too small!
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445
FALL CLEANUP
Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653
9TH ANNUAL
HOLIDAY BAZAAR
American Legion #241 Auxiliary
7605 Bluffton Rd
Sat. Nov. 9, 2024
10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.
Tables $15 Electricity $5
Call: Vicki 260-750-8021 Jean 260-672-3913 Legion 747-7851
Proceeds: Veterans & Families & Local Charities
Public Welcome!
Come & Enjoy!
INTERIOR/
EXTERIOR PAINTING
Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.
Licensed & Insured
260-432-3445 or
260-402-8683
RN TOENAIL TRIMMING
Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.
– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.
Call 705-2921 for an appointment.
Ken Sorg, RN
Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC
5800 Fairfield Avenue
Suite 117, Fort Wayne
HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT
Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.
