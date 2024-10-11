Local Text Ads: October 11 Update

FALL GARAGE SALE

October 17, 18, & 19

Oct. 17 + 18 8am-6pm

Oct. 19 8am-4pm

201 W Mill St., Ossian, IN

260-622-4326

BAE SYSTEMS FALL MARKET DAY

4250 Airport Expressway, Fort Wayne

Entrance thru Door A

Handmade Items, Unique Gifts, Baked Goods, and Much More!

Saturday, October 19, 2024

9am to 3pm

DOWNSIZING

GARAGE SALE

2125 Blair Road, 46819

Friday-Saturday

9am-5pm

Off Bluffton Road, South of #469

CRAFT BAZAAR

St. Joseph Catholic Church 2213 Brooklyn Ave. is having a Craft Bazaar on Saturday October 12th, 2024 from 9am to 4pm.

HOUSE FOR RENT

4-BR, 1 Bath farmhouse located at 9504 Meridian Road, Ossian, IN. $950.00/month Call or text (260) 222-6446.

FALL CLEAN-UP & HAULING SERVICES

Total estate clean-up, hauling, leaves, all types of tree work. Asphalt, concrete, driveways, construction, etc.

See website for additional services. www.jandrcompany.com

Call Jim 260-414-0510

WINDOW &

GUTTER CLEANING

For professional cleaning. Call today and ask for William. 260-278-1744

R VAZQUEZ LANDSCAPING LLC

We do all types of landscaping and tree cutting we don’t care how big or small it is we will get it done! Phone 260-258-6113 or 260-579-7299 or Email

Vrigoberto30@gmail.com

HIRING LAB TECHNICIAN

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified lab technician. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.

FISH FRY – FORT WAYNE SPORT CLUB

Friday, Oct. 25 4:30-7:00

Cost is $14 adults $7 for children ages 6-10, 6 and under eat free.

Dinner includes a large portion of fish, baked or scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, applesauce, roll and butter, choice of homemade desserts and coffee. Cash Bar is available. 3102 Ardmore Ave. (260) 432-6011

MASONRY

Brick Repair, Foundation Tuck, Pointing, Chimneys, & Basements.

No job too small!

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445

FALL CLEANUP

Lawn mowing pressure washing snow removal leaf removal junk removal 260-418-6653

9TH ANNUAL

HOLIDAY BAZAAR

American Legion #241 Auxiliary

7605 Bluffton Rd

Sat. Nov. 9, 2024

10:00 A.M. – 3:00 P.M.

Tables $15 Electricity $5

Call: Vicki 260-750-8021 Jean 260-672-3913 Legion 747-7851

Proceeds: Veterans & Families & Local Charities

Public Welcome!

Come & Enjoy!

INTERIOR/

EXTERIOR PAINTING

Metal Chimneys, Vent Pipes, Small Jobs Welcome.

Licensed & Insured

260-432-3445 or

260-402-8683

RN TOENAIL TRIMMING

Save yourself or your family from the worries and risks of trimming your toenails.

– Thick or overgrown nails often require the use of specialized instruments.

Call 705-2921 for an appointment.

Ken Sorg, RN

Sorg Senior Foot Care LLC

5800 Fairfield Avenue

Suite 117, Fort Wayne

HIRING DENTAL ASSISTANT

Hott Family Dentistry is seeking a qualified expanded functions dental assistant. Experience preferred. Forward resume to blufftondentaldds@gmail.com or P.O. Box 432 Bluffton, IN. 46714.