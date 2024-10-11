Skip Salem’s Lot, Stream Rez Ball: At The Movies With Kasey

When I saw that Max was producing a new adaptation of Stephen King’s Salem’s Lot, I was excited. Although the novel has been on my Kindle for years, I never got around to reading it, or to watching any of the previous adaptations. I knew it was about vampires, but otherwise, I was going into the story fresh. Fresh is not exactly a term I would use to describe the film now that I have seen it.

In Salem’s Lot, novelist Ben Mears (Lewis Pullman) returns to his hometown to reconnect with his past and finds that the small community is being preyed upon by vampires. Historically, vampire stories have been popular during times of heightened social tension and fears about outside groups. In Salem’s Lot, there are plenty of references to outsiders not being wanted, mostly directed at Ben, who is neither threatening nor really an outsider. Beyond that, the screenplay fails to develop thematically. Why are there vampires? What psychological work is the monster doing? Why should I even be scared? Although there is plenty of blood, there is not much suspense or even good jump scares.

If you can get past how dry the material is, the film does feature good performances. Lewis Pullman is an understated leading man, but his aw-shucks-ness works for the character and he has good chemistry with Makenzie Leigh, who plays, Susan, his love interest. Jordan Reston Carter as Mark Petrie, the child hero steals several scenes. Alfrie Woodard’s talents are wasted on a pretty boring role as a town doctor.

It is disappointing that the first horror movie I watched this October was so dull, but I still enjoyed the cinematography and costume design. The lighting uses blue and orange tones and a lot of contrast to create an eerie atmosphere that is visually interesting and leans into the 1970s setting.

Salem’s Lot was written and directed by Gary Dauberman, based on the novel by Stephen King. It runs 113 minutes and is rated R.

Netflix’s new movie Rez Ball celebrates Navajo culture in a story reminiscent of classic sports movies. In the film, Coach Heather Hobbs (Jessica Matten) tries to mentor her team, the Chuska Warriors, and overcome a steady losing streak and her own baggage. When tragedy strikes, the boys—Jimmy (Kauchani Bratt), Bryson (Devin Sampson-Craig), Tyson (River Rayne Thomas), Warlance (Jojo Jackson), Miles (Avery Hale), Kobe (Hunter Redhorse Arthur), and Levi (Jaren K. Robledo)—need her guidance and their time together on the court even more.

From the jump, Rez Ball looks and sounds strikingly similar to Friday Night Lights. It opens with a radio announcer commenting on the team as the camera tours the economically struggling town of Chuska, New Mexico. Much of Rez Ball is familiar. The classic underdog story, the pressures on young people to get out through sports, the stakes for a coach’s career. Even though the story leans heavily on tropes, something was refreshing in the simplicity of the narrative, allowing the character growth and performances to drive the film.

Kauchani Bratt gives a moving performance as Jimmy Holiday, a young man struggling with the loss of his best friend and his mother’s alcoholism. He balances the character’s charm with his sadness and provides plenty of little moments to remind us that he’s essentially just a kid. As Coach Hobbs, Jessica Matten grounds the team with a steadiness that manages not to feel as recycled as some plot points.

The best part of the film is how the boys and Coach Hobbs incorporate their language and culture into how they play basketball. While they navigate grief and shock, the mourning rituals provide comfort and Coach leans into that dynamic. Then, the boys take it a step further, learning the Navajo language to call plays. Watching them sit around a restaurant table with flashcards provided a striking but small example of carrying long-held traditions into a modern context. And, perhaps because the film was lovingly made by Indigenous creators, none of it feels contrived. The audience does not get more education than the boys themselves do, which makes the experience feel organic to the situation.

Rez Ball reminds me of the many great sports movies that came out when I was a kid, which could have been a liability for the production. Instead of looking cliched or like a throwback, the production uses these classic themes to structure a story about generational trauma, friendship, and the grounding impact of culture during trying times. It gives the audience vivid characters to root for and a satisfying narrative.

Rez Ball was directed by Sydney Freeland, who wrote the screenplay with Sterlin Harjo, based on the book by Byron Graves. It runs 111 minutes and is rated PG-13. LeBron James produced.