Upcoming Neighborhood Presidents’ Meeting

The City of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division will host their next Neighborhood Presidents Meeting on Monday, September 16th at 6:30 p.m. at Citizens Square in the City Council Chambers located on the Garden Level. The meeting will also be streamed live on the Fort Wayne Neighborhoods’ Facebook page.

The evening’s topics include how neighborhoods can effectively navigate and understand the complementary roles of the Building and Zoning Departments. Benjamin J. Roussel, Executive Director of the Department of Planning Services, and Joseph Hutter, Building Commissioner, will be the speakers. A Q&A session will follow their presentation.

Staff from the Departments of Planning and Policy and Planning Services will be available before and after the meeting to provide information and answer questions about draft zoning ordinance amendments. These amendments aim to facilitate the development of Accessory Dwelling Units and Zero Lot Line Single-Family Residences as part of an effort to expand housing options in our community.

Neighborhood association leaders are encouraged to register their association with the City at fortwayneneighborhoods.org to be recognized as active. Registered neighborhoods receive updates from various City departments and become eligible for grant opportunities by completing this simple registration process.