Why We Celebrate September

How’s it go again, “Thirty days hath September, April, June and November…?” Did we have to memorize that rhyme in school or have we just heard it so much some of the words still stick?

In any event, there’s something for everyone in September in these last days of summer and first days of fall. September, in Old England, was called Harvest Month, the time to gather up the remaining harvest and prepare for the winter months. September’s name comes from the Latin word septem, meaning “seven,” originally the seventh month of the early Roman calendar.

Labor Day kicked off many exciting holidays in September, including the unofficial start of the fall season. September includes federal holidays, religious observances, and other celebrations, such as the beginning of the football season, the emergence of the harvest moon, and much more. But we’re not going to mention every event, just ones that seem appropriate for nearly everyone. Some, in fact, may not be popular but are significant.

Would you believe there are two days in September celebrating “beer.” National Beer Lover’s Day on the 7th celebrated the history and cultural significance of beer and National Drink Beer Day on the 28th observes, well, drinking beer!

National Grandparents Day on September 8th celebrated the wisdom, love and cherished memories shared with grandparents. It’s a day to honor the special bond between generations and to express gratitude for their guidance and support.

Patriot Day on September 11th commemorated the tragic events of September 11, 2001, when terrorist attacks claimed the lives of thousands of people in the United States. It’s a day to honor the memory of the victims, pay tribute to the bravery of first responders, and reaffirm the nation’s resilience and unity in face of adversity.

Constitution Day commemorates the signing of the U.S. Constitution on September 17, 1787. It’s a day to reflect on the principles and values enshrined in the Constitution and to celebrate the enduring legacy of American democracy and governance.

In addition to helping prospective voters complete the registration process, National Voter Registration Day also on the 17th is significant because it offers resources to make the process easier to navigate as well as information on the registration procedure.

The International Day of Peace on the 21st promotes peace and non-violence worldwide, advocating for tolerance, understanding, and cooperation among nations and communities.

The first day of autumn on the 22nd, also known as the fall equinox, marks the official transition from summer to fall in the Northern Hemisphere. It’s a time to welcome cooler temperatures, changing foliage and the harvest season as nature prepares for winter.

As a writer I must observe National Punctuation Day on the 24th to help promote literacy and proper punctuation usage in written communication.

The purpose of National Daughter’s Day on the 25th is to celebrate and honor the relationship that exists between fathers and their daughters. We have a wonderful daughter so we’re proud that this holiday honors daughters for their valuable contributions to their families, and their parents’ and siblings’ lives.

Here in Fort Wayne, we must celebrate Johnny Appleseed Day on the 26th since it commemorates the legendary figure who became an American folk hero for his role in spreading apple trees across the frontier during the early 19th century.

Families in America celebrate National Son’s Day on the 28th by doing a variety of things like playing sports, watching movies or having dinner together. The event is observed on a different date every year and in different regions, but generally it’s observed at the end of September. We have three sons so here’s to their accomplishments and successes!

I guess if there are two days celebrating beer, we should reserve one day on the 29th for National Coffee Day to celebrate the beloved beverage. Tea drinkers will have to wait until May 21 to celebrate International Tea Drinker’s Day.

To conclude, we found the entire mnemonic device we were looking for at the beginning of this article: “Thirty days has September, April, June, and November. All the rest have thirty-one, save February at twenty-eight. But leap year, coming once in four, February then has one day more.” The rhyme reportedly dates back to the 16th century or earlier.