Humane Fort Wayne Cuts Ribbon On New Location

Animals are now available for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne’s new location at 901 Leesburg Road. Humane Fort Wayne welcomes community members to come experience its new adoption location for the first time.

Humane Fort Wayne celebrated its grand opening on August 14 and has been moving into its new facility in phases to ensure a smooth transition for animals and staff.

Humane Fort Wayne joined forces with The Humane Society of the United States and hundreds of shelters nationwide in 2022 to help save the lives of 4,000 beagles rescued from unimaginable conditions at Envigo’s Virginia breeding facility. Locally, they took in and adopted out 50 beagles! Last weekend they celebrated with a 2nd annual Come Together Reunion at their new building with a pack of Beagle survivors and their families.

The Leesburg Road hours of operation for adoptions are Monday: CLOSED, Tuesday–Friday: 11AM–6PM, Saturday–Sunday: 11AM–4PM

Key features of the new facility include the increased capacity for animals, with twice as many dog kennels and three times as many cat kennels as their old space, they’ll now help more animals find their forever homes while ensuring their time with them is comfortable.

This includes a community education area to help people in the community learn about what Humane does and share best practices with shelter partners from around the region.

Improved indoor and outdoor spaces designed for pets and people alike—Dog kennels have indoor and outdoor areas, and cat colonies feature large windows that give them outside views. Indoor training and outdoor play areas are also available for shelter dogs. All clinic services for shelter animals will now be under one roof, creating greater capacity to deliver compassionate care.

“We welcome everyone to our gorgeous new facility to meet our equally-as-gorgeous adoptables and to save an animal’s life by adding a shelter pet to their family,” said Jessica Henry-Johnson, Executive Director.

To learn more about the new location and see adoptable pets, visit HumaneFW.org.

Humane Fort Wayne believes that when pets have safe, forever homes, they thrive. And with their loving companionship, so do we. From adoption and pet retention programs, to spay/neuter and wellness services, to community outreach and education, they work tirelessly to prevent the incidence of euthanasia and to promote the happiness, safety and well-being of pets and the people who love them. Visit humanefw.org to learn about their lifesaving programs.