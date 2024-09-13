Liberty Mills Road Trail Project Celebrations

Mayor Sharon Tucker joined by residents, nearby business owners, and representatives from the City of Fort Wayne’s Public Works and Community Development divisions, celebrated the completion of the Liberty Mills Road Trail Project with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The new trail spans 0.75 miles from Middle Grove Road to the intersection of Falls Drive and Coventry Lane and connects southwest Fort Wayne trail users to several neighborhoods, businesses, and churches, including the Village at Coventry, Aboite Baptist Church, Kroger, Liberty Mills Church of the Nazarene, Zesto, Salsa Grille, and the Aboite Library.

At 10-feet wide, the trail accommodates bicyclists, walkers, runners, and users with mobility aids, ensuring a smooth and safe experience for all. Additional features of the trail include a boardwalk, ADA curb ramps, retaining walls, signage, a park bench, pavement markings, and erosion control measures.

Construction of the project began in early 2023. The Liberty Mills Road Trail project represents a $1.49 million investment and was funded through the Coventry Lane Tax Increment Financing (TIF) District and a portion of the City’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act dollars. The contractor was API Construction Corp. and A&Z Engineering designed the trail.

“Our greenways and trails provide opportunities for residents and visitors to enjoy all that Fort Wayne has to offer in a safe, fun, and family friendly manner,” said Mayor Tucker. “I’m encouraged that the Public Works and Community Development divisions partnered on this project to add another important trail to our network. We’re committed to meeting the needs of the public by providing enhanced quality of life amenities that position our community for current and future success.”

Several property/business owners donated right of way for the trail. Partners included Frontier, John Diettrich Enterprises, Inc. (owner of Zesto Ice Cream), Dr. Fred and Christine Bokel of Fred E. Bokel, DDS, Family Dentistry, and Mark Hagerman, owner of the Aboite Corporation.

With the completion of the Liberty Mills Road Trail, it now connects to 17.75 miles of existing trails in Aboite Township. The City of Fort Wayne now boasts 103 miles of trails within city limits, contributing to a total of 144 miles in the Fort Wayne Area Trails network.



Most of the trails in City limits are planned, designed, constructed, and maintained by the City of Fort Wayne, under the leadership of Mayor Sharon Tucker.