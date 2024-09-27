Steven Marshall Ray, 69
Steven Marshall Ray, 69, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Steven was born February 10, 1955 in Fort Wayne, son to the late Richard and Barbara Ray. He worked for Perfection Biscuit Company. Surviving are his sister, Sue Ann Reed; brother, David Milton Ray; uncle, Bill (Mary Ann) McNutt; and numerous cousins. There are no public services. Visit elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
- Editor’s Obituary Note - September 27, 2024
- ‘She Rocks The Fort’ - September 27, 2024
- Celebrate National Public Lands Day In Indiana - September 27, 2024