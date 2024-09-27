Editor’s Obituary Note The Waynedale News values the sensitivity and privacy of our community members, especially in times of loss. We wish to clarify that we do not proactively seek out local obituaries to include in our publication. To publish an obituary, we require explicit consent and must be directly contacted by a family member or the representing ...

Steven Marshall Ray, 69 Steven Marshall Ray, 69, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Steven was born February 10, 1955 in Fort Wayne, son to the late Richard and Barbara Ray. He worked for Perfection Biscuit Company. Surviving are his sister, Sue Ann Reed; brother, David Milton Ray; uncle, Bill (Mary Ann) McNutt; and numerous cousins. There are ...

Kerry Joseph Blanchette, 70 Kerry Joseph Blanchette, 70, passed away at home on June 27, 2024, in Fort Wayne, IN. He was born in Lafayette, IN on August 18, 1953, to the late Everal L. and Rita T. (Billings) Blanchette. Kerry graduated in 1971 from St. Charles Borromeo Seminary in Joliet, IL. He graduated in 1994 from St. Francis ...

James “Jamie” K. Farris Jr, 65 James “Jamie” K. Farris Jr, 65, of Fort Wayne, passed away on June 24, 2024. A carpenter by trade, Jamie was an avid outdoorsman that loved deer hunting and fishing. You could often find him belting out the lyrics to his favorite Rolling Stones songs so infectiously that you couldn’t help but sing along. His greatest ...