Saturday, October 5, 2024
Steven Marshall Ray, 69

Steven Marshall Ray, 69, passed away on Sunday, September 8, 2024. Steven was born February 10, 1955 in Fort Wayne, son to the late Richard and Barbara Ray. He worked for Perfection Biscuit Company. Surviving are his sister, Sue Ann Reed; brother, David Milton Ray; uncle, Bill (Mary Ann) McNutt; and numerous cousins. There are no public services. Visit elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.

