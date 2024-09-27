Busy Weekend Planned At St. Therese

On Friday, Oct. 4, a contemporary music concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. at St. Therese Church, 2304 Lower Huntington Road, Fort Wayne. The concert is free and open to the public.

On Saturday, Oct. 5, Chris Godfrey, former NFL Guard for the New York Giants National Football League, will speak in the St. Therese Parish Hall at 1:00 p.m. The talk will feature a spaghetti dinner, silent auction, and raffle. It will be followed by Mass at 4:30 p.m. and then the parish will be hosting a euchre and spirits night, closing out the auction and raffle at 10:00 p.m. Cost of the event is $25.00 per person and tickets are available at the Parish Office at 2304 Lower Huntington Road.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, a golf outing will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Brookwood Golf Course. Contact the Parish Office for further details on all the events at 260-747-9139 or email secretary@sttheresefw.org.

Godfrey played college football as an offensive lineman at the University of Michigan in the late 1970s. He also played with the Michigan Panthers of the United States Football League (USFL) and for the NFL’s Washington Redskins, New York Jets, Green Bay Packers, New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks in the 1980s. The major highlight of his professional career was being a starter on the Giants’ team that defeated the Denver Broncos to win Super Bowl XXI, 39-20, in 1987. Godfrey also was honored as the Giants “Alumni Man of the Year.”

After his playing days were over, Godfrey earned a law degree from the University of Notre Dame and founded Life Athletes, an organization that promotes respect for human dignity and appreciation for virtuous living. Most of the group’s attention is focused on young people, but in recent years, the elderly have become more prominent in the group’s work.

A Detroit native, Godfrey is the father of six and credits a meeting with Mother Teresa in the late 1980s for helping to push him in the right direction after his playing career. He has visited schools throughout the United States and internationally promoting Christianity and pro-marriage family values. New York Archbishop John Cardinal O’Connor, New York Giants owners Wellington and Ann Mara and the Knights of Columbus were key supporters of his work.

He is the owner of Godfrey Law offices located in South Bend, IN.

On Sunday, Oct. 6, a golf outing will be held at 1:00 p.m. at Brookwood Golf Course. Contact the Parish Office for further details on all the events at 260-747-9139 or email secretary@sttheresefw.org.