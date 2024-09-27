Local Worship & Events: September 27 Update

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

FALL FEST 2024

When: October 5 from 3-6 PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road

Who: Everyone

Add’l: Come celebrate fall with games, prizes, pony rides, bounces houses, food trucks and more!

Cost: Free

Contact: Rachel Martin

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . .

FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY

When: Saturday, October 5

Where: 2435 Engle Road

Who: Bethany Lutheran Church

Why: Fund raising for education and mission work

Add’l: Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks and desert.

Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free

Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc

@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

GRIEFSHARE

When: Tuesdays, thru Dec. 3 from 6:30pm-8:30pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #2

Who: Everyone

Why: Grief Journey

Add’l: GriefShare is Christ-centered and biblical. You will find this to be a place where you can be with others who understand the pain of your loss. Our GriefShare group meets Tuesday’s from 6:30pm – 8:30pm, Sept. 10 thru Dec. 10, 2024. If this time frame does not work for you now, a new series will begin in late Jan 2025. Please remember your loss is shared by others in this church, and what you are experiencing is sometimes easier to bear knowing others are listening and do care. May God’s love continue to comfort and strengthen you. Please feel free to call Pastor Nancy Goff at 717-254-5072 or the church office at 260-747-7424 for more information.

Cost: Free ($20 booklet optional)

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!

If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in our Worship in Waynedale Listings. This special section is open to all religious organizations in South, Southwest & Downtown Fort Wayne!

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.

. . .

Join us for worship at

Lutheran South Unity School

5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807

Enter Door #11

Current mailing address

PO Box 9590, 46899

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

SERVICES STREAMED!

See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

ART GALLERY

When: Though September

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Why: Support Local Artists

Add’l: Local Artist Carolyn Meyer

During Cafe Hours: Mon-Thur 8am-1pm / Sun 8:30-11am

Cost: Various

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .