Local Worship & Events: September 27 Update
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
FALL FEST 2024
When: October 5 from 3-6 PM
Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Road
Who: Everyone
Add’l: Come celebrate fall with games, prizes, pony rides, bounces houses, food trucks and more!
Cost: Free
Contact: Rachel Martin
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . .
FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY
When: Saturday, October 5
Where: 2435 Engle Road
Who: Bethany Lutheran Church
Why: Fund raising for education and mission work
Add’l: Price includes fish, tender loin, sides, drinks and desert.
Cost: $13 for adults, $6 for kids 5-12, under 5 free
Contact: Bethany Lutheran Church 260-747-0713
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc
@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
GRIEFSHARE
When: Tuesdays, thru Dec. 3 from 6:30pm-8:30pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #2
Who: Everyone
Why: Grief Journey
Add’l: GriefShare is Christ-centered and biblical. You will find this to be a place where you can be with others who understand the pain of your loss. Our GriefShare group meets Tuesday’s from 6:30pm – 8:30pm, Sept. 10 thru Dec. 10, 2024. If this time frame does not work for you now, a new series will begin in late Jan 2025. Please remember your loss is shared by others in this church, and what you are experiencing is sometimes easier to bear knowing others are listening and do care. May God’s love continue to comfort and strengthen you. Please feel free to call Pastor Nancy Goff at 717-254-5072 or the church office at 260-747-7424 for more information.
Cost: Free ($20 booklet optional)
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
INCLUDE YOUR CHURCH’S INFO & EVENTS HERE!
If you don’t see your church’s info here, give us a call at 260-747-5529 for more details about being included in our Worship in Waynedale Listings. This special section is open to all religious organizations in South, Southwest & Downtown Fort Wayne!
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
We are no longer worshiping at 1819 Reservation Drive.
. . .
Join us for worship at
Lutheran South Unity School
5401 S. Calhoun St, 46807
Enter Door #11
Current mailing address
PO Box 9590, 46899
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
SERVICES STREAMED!
See Facebook or the website holyscripturefw.org
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website holyscripturefw.org, Email brennernj@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
ART GALLERY
When: Though September
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Why: Support Local Artists
Add’l: Local Artist Carolyn Meyer
During Cafe Hours: Mon-Thur 8am-1pm / Sun 8:30-11am
Cost: Various
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
- Editor’s Obituary Note - September 27, 2024
- ‘She Rocks The Fort’ - September 27, 2024
- Celebrate National Public Lands Day In Indiana - September 27, 2024