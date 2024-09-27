A Journey From Illness To Wellness: Ink Spot

Rachael’s wellness journey began at 19 when she was diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome. With conventional medicine offering limited solutions, she turned to chiropractic care, where she discovered how nutrition and movement significantly impact health. This experience led her to partner with Shaklee, where she became an expert in reducing toxins and optimizing nutrition for better well-being. Rachael earned her Integrative Health Coaching certificate from the Institute for Integrative Nutrition, where she deepened her understanding of bio-individuality—the concept that each person’s health journey is unique. She went on to develop a six-month coaching program that helps individuals tune into their bodies and make empowering health choices.

Fitness and movement have always been part of Rachael’s life. Growing up in a family of athletes, she initially approached exercise with a mindset of pushing her body to its limits, which led to a relapse of chronic fatigue. Over time, she learned the importance of listening to her body and finding balance. In 2016, she earned her 200-hour yoga certification and incorporated yoga into her daily practice and teaching. Through yoga, Rachael discovered the profound impact of aligning breath with movement, which promotes mental clarity, self-acceptance, and anxiety relief. She has taught at the YMCA, led fitness and yoga classes, and facilitated the Obesity Wellness Network.

Rachael has now embarked on a new culminating journey, as the founder of The Pillar Yoga and Wellness. She is passionate about guiding others on their unique paths to healing and self-discovery as she has journeyed herself. On the website, the mission of The Pillar Yoga and Wellness, is listed as: we are a dedicated wellness community focused on fostering connection, healing, and freedom. Our mission is to help individuals balance and calm their nervous systems through a holistic approach that includes: Yoga, Private & Group Coaching, Massage, Shaklee Healthy Living.

I was able to speak with Rachael after her facility opened on September 3, 2024.

Rachael shared that her journey to ownership was not a smooth one. She completed The Build Institute training for those looking to start their own business back in 2020 to open a yoga studio but at the time it felt too big and too scary so she did not pursue it even though it was her heart’s desire to serve the community in this way. As the years passed she continued her self work but also working at a local Yoga studio now working for a Chiropractor, she began to build her confidence as she still wanted to pursue her dream of owning her own studio. She began to connect with other entrepreneurs and business owners in the community, one being John Dortch, who helped her challenge herself to “remove her fears” and start “doing” her dreams!

Rachael shared that during this journey, she learned to open her heart and let others be part of her journey. She saw that when she surrendered, people showed up to support and help her bring her dream to life! She is proud of this lesson as she has always been one to work hard and get things done on her own throughout her life. She is excited about the possibilities and thankful as she continues to be a part of a community with others who have helped support her dream!

I asked her how the first week went and she shared that it was amazing and extremely gratifying! The first night of classes, she arrived as the first class was ending and she shared that a person walked out of class and hugged her full of emotions and shared, “Thanks for bringing this space to this community.” She wants The Pillar to be a space of safety, healing and belonging for all who come.

The Pillar offers a variety of yoga classes and massage along with coaching. Rachael, herself, will also be doing health coaching and you can opt into a free 30-minute session before signing up for the 6 month program which includes focus on the whole self.

More info about The Pillar and inquiries can be directed online at thepillarfw.com. Social media: Thepillarfw on Instagram and Rachael Ellen (The Pillar FW) on Facebook.

There are drop in fees, monthly membership options and unlimited packages available. Rachael is running a Founders Special in September and more info on that can be found on thepillarfw.com.

I signed up for my massage at the end of the month and I can’t wait! Congrats Rachael, I am so happy for you and proud of you!

This column is sponsored by The Fort Wayne Ink Spot. Follow FWIS on social media, or find a retailer at fwinkspot.com.