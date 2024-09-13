Prost! Join In An Epic Oktoberfest Celebration

Get ready to raise your steins and don your lederhosen! The German Heritage Society and Deer Park Irish Pub are joining forces to bring the spirit of Oktoberfest to the heart of Fort Wayne. On September 21, from noon to midnight, Deer Park, located at 1530 Leesburg Road, will transform into a Bavarian paradise for an unforgettable celebration.

Five local breweries from the 46808 are crafting special German lager recipes exclusively for this event, promising a unique taste of Deutschland right here in Indiana. German music by the Jay Fox “Jammin’ German Band” will fill the air all day long under the tent, with hourly door prizes to keep the excitement brewing.

For those with competitive spirits, a pretzel tossing contest begins at 4PM, where six two-member teams will test their aim. A stein hoisting contest that begins at 7PM will crown champions from 12 men and 12 women, with a grand prize for the winner in each division.

Feast on authentic German fare including German-cased bratwurst served with Bavarian cream kraut, pretzels, and spiced soft cookies. Quench your thirst with a variety of Oktoberfest draughts, Marzen, Festbier, Hefeweizen, and Weissbiers.

You must be 21 or older to attend. Free parking is available across the street from the pub at the University of Saint Francis.

Don’t miss this chance to experience a slice of Germany in Fort Wayne! For more information, contact Tony Henry at 260-432-8966.

Deer Park Irish Pub in Fort Wayne, Indiana, has been a beloved community spot for over 20 years. With its authentic Irish charm, friendly atmosphere, and a diverse menu, Deer Park offers a welcoming setting for patrons to enjoy live music and special events. Learn more at deerparkpub.com.