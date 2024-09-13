Recovery Rocks Moves To Downtown For Year Five

The Mom of an Addict, Inc. is hosting the fifth annual Recovery Rocks at a new location – Headwaters Park East – Lincoln Pavilion, located at 333 S Clinton St, Fort Wayne, on Sunday, September 15 from 2 to 6 PM.

This event, which is free to attend, brings together 60 resource tables for substance use, mental health and wellness and adds in live music, food trucks, kids’ activities, vendors with recovery-related merch and dynamic speakers to spread hope, end the stigma and connect people.

“Recovery Rocks provides a ‘no judgement’ sense of community, support and belonging for people impacted by addiction. It provides opportunity for individuals to connect with peers who understand their experiences, whether it be their own addiction or from someone they know and love,” explains Sheriff Troy Hershberger. “It provides education and awareness, breaks down stigmas, and provides valuable insight and resources about addiction, mental health, and recovery.”

Attorney and author Brian Cuban, younger brother of entrepreneur Mark Cuban from Shark Tank, is the event’s headline speaker. “We are honored to have him share his impactful journey of recovery from an eating disorder, substance use disorder and suicidal ideation,” says event creator Jennifer Hope. Heather Palacios of Wondherful will also be on the stage sharing her story of being a multiple suicide attempt survivor and of losing her brother to a fentanyl overdose.

Rockstar of the Year awards will be presented in four different categories again this year. The Hidden in Plain Sight trailer’s experts be onsite for a second year to guide parents and adults through a simulated teenager’s bedroom and point out areas of concern.

“We need to attend this event to show our support and come together united. We need to be part of the change,” says Joy Rodriguez.

The Recovery Rocks Stage Sponsor is the Allen County Sheriff’s Department. Diamond and Platinum Sponsors include Allendale Behavioral/Allendale Treatment/Fort Wayne Recovery, Avenues Recovery Center at Fort Wayne, Bowen Recovery Center, Behavioral Health Group, Indiana Recovery Network, Inspiration, Lutheran Social Services of Indiana, Preferred IT Group, project.ME, Redemption House, Sweetwater Sound.

Join in on September 15 and be part of the change!

The Mom of an Addict, Inc. exists to provide addiction education and support to families and friends who have been affected by a loved one’s substance use. You can find more information at themomofanaddict.org or by following The Mom of an Addict, Inc. on Facebook.