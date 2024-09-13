‘I’ Am Allen Announces Sculpture Project

The Allen County Bicentennial Executive Board is pleased to announce the 15 artists selected to paint murals on fiberglass sculptures for the ‘I’ Am Allen sculpture project.

To honor Allen County’s 200th anniversary, 15 sculptures will be placed in communities throughout Allen County. The sculptures will have a standard, cohesive structure design created by Design Collaborative, and each will be painted by a different muralist to highlight the individual community’s points of pride and unique history. The sculptures will be installed outdoors, where locals and visitors can experience the artwork for years to come.

Artists are beginning to paint the sculptures now, and sculpture installations will begin in October. The fiberglass sculptures stand 6 ft. 11 ¼ in. tall x 7 ft. wide x 3 ft. deep.

Sculpture Locations And Selected Artists:

1. Woodburn: Mitchell Egly, 2. Leo-Cedarville: Erin Salyers & Jared Applegate, 3. Saint Joseph Township (Fort Wayne): Jordan Kurzen, 4. Huntertown: Jeremy Stroup, 5. Harlan: Susanne Rhee, 6. Fort Wayne Airport: Matthew Plett, 7. Brewer Park (Fort Wayne): Theoplis Smith III, 8. Pufferbelly Trail (Fort Wayne): Julie Wall, 9. Grabill: Tim Parsley, 10. Downtown Fort Wayne: Terry Ratliff, 11. Monroeville: Jeff Aldo Anderson, 12. Hoagland: Bryan Ballinger, 13. LaRez Neighborhood (Fort Wayne): Bonnie Andrews, 14. New Haven: America Carrillo, 15. Zanesville: Debera Kuntz

Leaders of the ‘I’ Am Allen sculpture project include the Allen County Bicentennial Executive Board, Allen County Board of Commissioners, Visit Fort Wayne, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., and NewAllen Alliance, with strong support and collaboration from Alexandra Hall with A H Public Spaces Consulting, LLC.

“Public art activates public spaces, and it creates a cultural destination. An educational project, like this, helps us tell Allen County’s story and engage with an audience while visitors move from business to business within our communities,” states Alexandra Hall, A H Public Spaces Consulting. “Indiana is filled with talented artists, and we look forward to seeing what the creatives in this community do with these sculptures.”

This project is made possible thanks to funding from Hanning & Bean, Allen County Board of Commissioners, City of Fort Wayne, NewAllen Alliance, BF Goodrich/United Steelworkers Local 715, Knight Foundation, Barrett & Stokely, Visit Fort Wayne, St. Joseph Township, the Fort Wayne Airport Authority, and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.

Through the end of 2024, Allen County Bicentennial initiatives invite the community to… Remember our Past, Celebrate our Present, and Imagine our Future.

To learn more about the Allen County Bicentennial, visit AllenCounty200.com.