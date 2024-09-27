Celebrate National Public Lands Day In Indiana

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) invites you to celebrate National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28 and 29 with events happening around the state.

National Public Lands Day, on Saturday, Sept. 28, is the nation’s largest single day of volunteerism on public lands. See dnr.IN.gov/places-to-go/events or on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer for listings of programs. Participants can also collect trash at a nearby DNR property for a rewarding way to protect wildlife and promote healthy natural resources.

Sept. 28 is also National Hunting and Fishing Day and the last Free Fishing Day of the year. Indiana residents can fish public waters without a license on Free Fishing Days. DNR has resources for new and advanced anglers in its Fishing Guide (on.IN.gov/fishingguide) and an interactive map at on.IN.gov/where2fish to help locate sites. For hunters, squirrel, dove, and youth deer seasons are open and are great options for connecting with the outdoors. DNR’s Hunting & Trapping Guide, available at on.IN.gov/huntingguide, has a full list of open seasons and helpful resources for your experience level.

On Sunday, Sept. 29 there will be free admission to all DNR properties that normally charge a gate fee. This is a great time to explore an area you haven’t visited before while boating, hiking, biking, or viewing wildlife. Visit on.IN.gov/recfinder to plan your trip. The entire weekend serves as a reminder that public lands are places for outdoor recreation, conservation, and making memories with families and friends.

Information about how to be a DNR volunteer is at on.IN.gov/dnrvolunteer.