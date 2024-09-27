Growers & Community Members Unite To combat Hunger

In what began as a disheartening moment for our community, the story of the stolen produce stand table has transformed into a powerful example of unity and support, all sparked by an outpouring of kindness on Facebook.

On September 14, the community was shaken by the news that someone had stolen the table from the free produce stand located at The Waynedale News office (2505 Lwr. Huntington Rd). This stand, a cornerstone of our neighborhood throughout the summer, had been a place where anyone could drop off and take fresh produce, with no restrictions based on income or social standing. Over 20 people stopped by the stand each day, relying on it for fresh, local food. It was open to everyone, 24/7, embodying the true spirit of community sharing.

The theft was a blow, especially considering how many people relied on the stand daily. More than just a table was taken; it felt like an opportunity for connection and support had been stolen as well. But instead of dwelling on the loss, our community turned to social media to rally together.

What followed was a remarkable display of support on Facebook. Posts and comments flooded in, offering not just words of encouragement, but tangible offers to help. Within days, individuals and organizations came forward, eager to contribute to the rebuilding effort. It wasn’t just about replacing a table; it was about restoring the sense of community that the stand represented.

Thanks to this collective effort, the produce stand was back up and running in just one week, stronger and more secure than before. The support shown online quickly translated into real-world action, proving that even in the face of adversity, our community stands united.

When the stand reopened, the response was overwhelming. Within 24 hours, the fully stocked stand was once again emptied by those in need. But this wasn’t a sign of scarcity; it was a testament to how crucial the stand is to our community. Each person who stopped by to take what they needed was a reminder of the stand’s purpose and the power of community support.

This story is a shining example of what we can achieve when we come together. From a single Facebook post, a wave of generosity and care swept through our community, turning a moment of loss into a victory for all. The Waynedale News is proud to have been part of this journey, helping to ensure that everyone has access to fresh, nutritious, local produce.

This triumph is not just about rebuilding a table; it’s about reinforcing the bonds that hold our community together. However, the importance of this stand goes beyond just our neighborhood. Hunger remains a significant issue across Indiana. According to recent statistics, more than 12% of Hoosiers face food insecurity, which translates to over 800,000 individuals, including nearly 1 in 5 children. In Allen County alone, thousands of families struggle to put nutritious meals on the table each day.

Moreover, nearly 66% of students in Fort Wayne Community Schools are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch, highlighting the extent of food insecurity among children. With a school-age population of around 29,000 students, this means that approximately 19,140 children rely on these programs for their daily nutrition. These statistics emphasize the critical need for resources like the free produce stand in Waynedale.

As the growing season comes to a close, we continue to call on local gardeners with surplus produce to contribute to this stand. Together, we can keep this mission alive, ensuring that no one in our community goes without. By addressing food insecurity at the local level, we strengthen the foundation of our community and provide hope to those who need it most.

Thank you to all for your support and donations!