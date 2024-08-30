92 Years Of Honoring Our Community’s Legacy

Ninety-two years. That’s nearly a century of stories, of voices, of a community sharing in triumphs, tribulations, and all the moments in between. As we mark this milestone anniversary for The Waynedale News on September 2, we find ourselves not celebrating ourselves, but rather honoring the legacy of this special newspaper and the people it serves.

Alex Cornwell, Publisher of The Waynedale News, with the over 375 editions of the newspaper produced under his leadership throughout the past 15 years.

The Waynedale News is, and always has been, a labor of love. It’s a different kind of news — the kind you don’t find on every corner, the kind that knows your name and remembers your stories. It’s the news that has been passed from one generation to the next, a thread woven through the fabric of our community. It’s about more than just facts and figures; it’s about heart and home.

Although we are an independent news source and one of the largest newspapers in the area, what makes us unique isn’t the size of our operation or the reach of our distribution. It’s the intention behind every story. We believe in delivering news that matters — news that helps you learn something new, news that prepares you for what’s ahead, news that maybe even gives you a chuckle now and then. Because life in Waynedale is like that — a mix of the serious and the light-hearted, the profound and the everyday.

The staff here, myself included, aren’t looking for applause or accolades. Our greatest reward is knowing we’ve been a small part of your lives, that we’ve been able to tell your stories and reflect the spirit of this community back to you. We don’t celebrate ourselves today; we celebrate you — our readers, our neighbors, and the enduring legacy of this newspaper.

Keeping a local paper alive in today’s world is no small feat. It requires belief — belief in the importance of what we do and the support of those who value it. So, today, I ask you to believe with us. Believe in the power of community news. Support the organizations you want to see thrive, whether that’s The Waynedale News or any other local organization you hold dear. Because without your support, your readership, your engagement, we simply wouldn’t be here. If you would like to help, we would love it if you gave our advertisers your consideration and remember that we accept story ideas and articles submitted on our website. If you’d like to support us financially, we accept donations by mail and online at waynedalenews.com/donate.

As we look ahead to the next chapter, we remain committed to being here for you, just as we have been for the past 92 years. We’ll keep telling your stories, keep celebrating the moments that matter, and keep finding ways to serve and support this wonderful community. Thank you for allowing us to be a part of your lives. Here’s to many more years of learning, laughing, and growing together.

With gratitude, Alex Cornwell, Celebrating 15 years as Publisher of The Waynedale News.