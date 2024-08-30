Celebrating Nature’s Majestic Journey With LRWP

The Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP) invites the community to join them for the annual Monarch Festival on Sunday, September 8th, from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve barn, located at 6801 Engle Road, Fort Wayne. This family-friendly event is free and offers a unique opportunity to learn about the extraordinary lifecycle and migration of monarch butterflies through various engaging programs and activities.

Visitors can experience the monarch lifecycle up close with live displays, showcasing the butterfly’s transformation from egg to caterpillar, chrysalis, and adult. This remarkable process provides a unique appreciation for the monarch’s journey. For those wishing to participate actively, the butterfly tagging activity allows participants to tag butterflies before their release, contributing to research efforts that track their migration patterns and foster a deeper connection with these creatures.

The festival will also feature educational presentations and learning stations for all ages, offering insights into the challenges facing monarch butterflies and other native pollinators, while highlighting ways to support them at home. One opportunity includes a plant giveaway where visitors can take home a milkweed plant, the sole plant on which monarchs lay their eggs, extending support for these butterflies beyond the event.

Local conservation organizations will be on hand to share their work and provide information about projects in the community, giving attendees the chance to get involved in local efforts to support native pollinators.

As part of Visit Fort Wayne’s “Be A Tourist In Your Own Hometown” event, the Monarch Festival encourages residents to explore their city’s many cultural, historical, and natural attractions. Participants can collect stamps in their event passports at various sites around town.

General parking will be available along Engle Road, closed to through traffic for the event, with a short walk to the festival grounds. Accessible parking and transportation to the site will be provided for those who need it.

This event is made possible thanks to sponsors like United SteelWorkers Local 715, 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, NIPSCO, and the NiSource Charitable Foundation, reflecting a shared commitment to environmental stewardship and community engagement.

The Little River Wetlands Project, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit land trust, protects over 1,300 acres of wetlands in the Little River watershed. The Monarch Festival embodies LRWP’s mission to restore and protect wetlands, encourage stewardship of natural ecosystems, and provide educational opportunities to inspire future generations to preserve our natural world.

Mark your calendars for September 8th and join the celebration at Eagle Marsh to support the wonder of the monarch butterfly and the community efforts that sustain these creatures.