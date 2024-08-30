Waynedale Masonic Lodge Celebrates 70 Years

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Waynedale Masonic Lodge, a milestone that reflects decades of community service, fellowship, and tradition. Since its founding in 1954, the Lodge has grown to become a vibrant hub for Masons in Indiana, dedicated to promoting the values of integrity, charity, and brotherhood. As the Lodge celebrates this remarkable achievement, it looks back on its rich history and the countless contributions of its members, past and present.

The story of the Waynedale Masonic Lodge began in 1951, with the groundwork for its formation laid by Charles E. Lewis, who coordinated efforts under the guidance of Elmer C. Forks, Junior Grand Warden of the Grand Lodge of Indiana. After three years of diligent planning and negotiation, involving the consent of all Lodges in the Fort Wayne area, the foundation was set for what would become a lasting institution.

On July 14, 1954, seventeen Masons gathered at the Waynedale Methodist Church to draft and sign a plea for dispensation, officially establishing the Lodge. This group, including men such as James E. Bair, Glen F. Hedges, and Victor A. McCoy, represented the first steps in a journey that would see the Lodge grow into a cherished part of the Waynedale community. By 1957, under the leadership of Worshipful Master John R. Capin, a building fund was initiated, setting the stage for a permanent home for the fraternity.

The vision of constructing a dedicated Lodge building moved closer to reality in 1965 when the Lodge secured a site at 7039 Elzey Street. This achievement was made possible through the mediation of William K. Geake and the generosity of Donald L. Cohagen, a brother Mason who ceded the lots at a fraction of their value. A building committee, led by Worshipful Master H. Stuart Trainer, was appointed in 1968, and plans were approved by the Grand Lodge Supervisory Board. The official groundbreaking ceremony took place on September 7, 1968, marking the beginning of a communal effort to create a new home for the Lodge. Throughout 1969, under the leadership of Worshipful Master Edwin L. Teeters, the members, both skilled and unskilled, dedicated countless hours to constructing the Temple, working tirelessly to minimize costs and maximize their efforts.

By December 3, 1969, the first stated meeting was held in the new Temple, and the Lodge celebrated its early occupation of the building. The Temple was officially dedicated on March 14, 1970, by Most Worshipful Grand Master Robert P. Joyce. As John C. Conahan, Master at the time of the dedication, noted: “The only way our Lodge of 225 members could erect such a magnificent edifice was through the combined efforts and contributions of so many members, aided by generous cooperation from members of other Lodges and from non-Masonic friends.”

Over the next several decades, the Waynedale Masonic Lodge continued to evolve, embodying the spirit of improvement and community service that defines Freemasonry. In 1976, the Lodge reduced its debt to $5,500, achieving debt-free status by 1978, a milestone celebrated with a mortgage-burning ceremony. The 1980s were marked by renovations, such as installing a secondary roof, a new piano, ceiling fans, and emergency lighting. These improvements reflected the ongoing dedication of the Lodge’s members to maintain a welcoming and functional space for all.

Freemasonry is the oldest, largest, and most esteemed fraternal organization in the world. With nearly 50,000 Masons in Indiana and almost 400 lodges statewide, the fraternity encompasses men from all walks of life, united by a commitment to moral integrity, charitable work, and self-improvement. A Freemason seeks to be part of something larger than himself, holding a reverence for history, compassion, a desire to serve others, and a yearning to create a better future. Freemasonry passes down its core values through ceremonies and degrees, striving to make good men better.

For those interested in joining, the first step is to express interest and fill out a petition. Waynedale Lodge welcomes prospective members to join them for dinner on the night of their stated meeting, held on the first Wednesday of each month. Interested individuals must complete a membership petition, submit it with a $150 initiation fee, and undergo an online background check. The petition is read at the next meeting, an investigation committee is formed, and the Lodge votes on the petition. If accepted, the applicant is guided through the next steps to become a Mason.

As the Waynedale Masonic Lodge celebrates its 70th anniversary, it stands as a testament to the enduring values of Freemasonry and the power of community. Its history is not just about bricks and mortar but about the people who built it, sustained it, and continue to breathe life into its halls. Today, it serves as a beacon of hope, unity, and timeless values, with plans for future events, charitable initiatives, and continued engagement with the local community.

The Lodge invites everyone to join in celebrating this historic milestone. As it looks back with pride and gratitude, it also looks forward with hope and excitement, ready to continue its journey of service, fellowship, and tradition for many years to come.

On Saturday, October 26, the Waynedale Masonic Lodge will be hosting a community Fish Fry Dinner at Masonic Lodge No. 739 (7039 Elzey Street). Enjoy a delicious meal made by Dan’s Fish Fry, with presale tickets available for $10 for adults and kids over 13, $6 for children ages 6-12, and children 5 & under eat for free. To order presale tickets, call or text 260-318-5880. Come and be part of this festive event, bringing the community together in celebration and fellowship!