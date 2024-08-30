Dafforn Farm Receives Historic Award

The Dafforn Farm in Allen County recently received a Hoosier Homestead Sesquicentennial Award for being in operation since 1874, according to State Rep. Martin Carbaugh (R-Fort Wayne) and State Sen. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne).

“Indiana is fortunate to have families that pass down their passion for agriculture from one generation to the next,” Carbaugh said. “Our Hoosier farmers have made it possible for Indiana to become the agricultural powerhouse that we are today. This is a well-deserved honor, and I thank those contributing to the state’s agricultural industry.”

“Farms like the Dafforn Farm play a key role in Indiana’s economic success,” Busch said. “This award recognizes years of commitment and hard work. Congratulations to the Dafforns and thank you for all you do to continue this farming legacy.”

Farms owned and operated by the same family for 100, 150 and 200 years can qualify for centennial, sesquicentennial or bicentennial Hoosier Homestead awards.

This farm family was among 104 awardees recently recognized at the Indiana State Fair for their dedication to the state’s agriculture industry. Hoosier Homestead ceremonies are conducted every spring and summer. The state has honored more than 6,000 farms since the award was established in 1976.

Visit in.gov/isda for more information on the Hoosier Homestead Award Program and to nominate a farm. Nominations for the March 2025 ceremony are due by Nov. 1.