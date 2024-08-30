Crescendo Coming Soon To Downtown Fort Wayne

Opening inside The Pearl in downtown Fort Wayne, Crescendo Coffee & Café is set to welcome its first guests in September 2024. Like its sister company, Crescendo Coffee & More in Quimby Village, this new location at 248 W. Main Street will offer a variety of fresh, locally sourced food and drink options perfect for morning commutes, lunch breaks, and afternoon or evening treats. However, Crescendo Coffee & Café will still distinguish itself as its own unique experience.

Crescendo Coffee & Café will introduce a new lineup of signature drinks, some that customers can’t find anywhere else, others which aim to take advantage of downtown Fort Wayne’s new DORA trail. The new coffee shop will be open seven days a week, including on Sundays, throughout the year, offering downtown residents and visitors a new, local-owned option to get their caffeine fix. Grab-n-go items, like fruit and snacks, will also be available for takeout.

This new Crescendo location will bring twenty new jobs to downtown Fort Wayne. Positions include openings for managers, supervisors, baristas, line cooks, and prep cooks which will be added in the coming weeks. Anyone interested can apply here: crescendocoffeecafe.com/careers.

The cozy ambiance, comfortable seating, and gentle lighting create a space for guests to unwind, creating a small oasis in the middle of a bustling downtown. Crescendo will collaborate with local businesses and organizations to host community events, creating a network of local support and establishing the cafe as a central gathering space.

General Manager Derek Barnes said, “Crescendo Coffee and Café will certainly become a beloved fixture in the community, known for its quality, innovation, and atmosphere.”

The Pearl is the passion project of local visionaries Chuck and Lisa Surack. It boasts 76 apartments, five live-work units, an event space with a max capacity of 480 guests, and dozens of amenities. Residents of The Pearl can make use of their Pearl Perks card at Crescendo for exclusive discounts.

Crescendo Coffee & Café will share more than 12,000 square feet of first-floor commercial space with Ducky’s at The Pearl, a full-service restaurant with duckpin bowling, and Amore – Italian, Steak & Seafood, a new fine-dining restaurant. More details about Amore are set to be publicly released later this month.

To learn more about Crescendo, visit CrescendoCoffeeCafe.com. For more information on The Pearl, visit ThePearlFW.com.