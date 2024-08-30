Experience Fort Wayne’s Best, Be A Tourist In Your Own Hometown

Fort Wayne, Indiana, has long been a destination for visitors who collectively spend over $995 million annually on lodging, dining, and entertainment. This September, it’s time for locals to get in on the action and celebrate their city with the “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown” event. On Sunday, September 8, 2024, residents and visitors can explore the city’s rich offerings with a special Be A Tourist passport, granting free admission to a diverse range of attractions across Fort Wayne.

The “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown” event is an excellent opportunity for residents to uncover hidden gems and familiar favorites. With a single passport good for an entire party, attendees can enjoy free access to various local attractions. Passports will be available for download or pickup at select locations starting in mid-August 2024.

Here are just a few highlights of the 2024 participating attractions:

African/African American Historical Society and Museum: Explore exhibits on African and African American history from noon to 5 pm.

Allen County Courthouse: Visit this National Historic Landmark and tour its grand courtrooms and rotunda from noon to 4 pm.

Allen County Public Library and Rolland Center for Lincoln Research: Discover unique exhibits and interactive technology related to Abraham Lincoln from noon to 5 pm.

Artlink: Enjoy exhibitions by local artists and engaging visual art experiences from noon to 5 pm.

The Embassy Theatre: Take a self-guided tour of this iconic venue and its Heritage Center from noon to 5 pm.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory: Wander through seasonal displays and celebrate the 40th anniversary of your local public garden from noon to 4 pm.

Science Central: Engage with over 200 interactive science exhibits and demonstrations from noon to 5 pm.

The Old Fort: Experience Fort Wayne’s early history with demonstrations and activities from noon to 5 pm.

Riverfront Fort Wayne: Explore Riverfront’s interactive spaces and enjoy outdoor games, a playground, and more from noon to 5 pm.

Don’t miss out on the chance to win big with the Ultimate Be A Tourist Getaway Weekend! Pick up or download your Be A Tourist passport starting mid-August.

Passports are available at various Fort Wayne locations and online. As you visit each participating site, get your passport stamped or collect vouchers to qualify for special offers and prize drawings.

This event is a wonderful way for locals to reconnect with their city and for newcomers to get acquainted with Fort Wayne’s diverse attractions. For more details, visit visitfortwayne.com/events/be-a-tourist/

Mark your calendar, grab your passport, and get ready to experience Fort Wayne like never before. Celebrate the city you call home and enjoy a day filled with exploration and community spirit!