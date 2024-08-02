Scammers Are Increasing, How To Not Get Got

Fake websites, threatening emails, texts and phone calls are a few ways scammers try to rob customers of their personal information and money. Recently, Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) has recorded an increase in scammers targeting its customers and wants to arm them with the knowledge to avoid becoming a victim.

Through June 2024, I&M has received 240 reports of scams targeting customers in Indiana and Michigan. This figure is an increase from all of 2023 with 165 scam attempts recorded. I&M has noticed an upsurge of scammers calling or texting customers with the Caller ID showing the company’s name and reports of scammers approaching customers in-person.

“Scammers are often sophisticated and will try anything to take advantage of our customers,” said Katie Davis, I&M’s vice president of External Affairs and Customer Experience. “I&M will never call customers and demand immediate payment. If you suspect a scammer has contacted you – you can call us at the number listed on our website or latest account statement and confirm the status of your account and talk to a customer service specialist.”

Here are the most common utility scams and what I&M wants you to know:

Personal information. Criminals agree to mail checks for overpayments on an account if a customer confirms their personal information, including birthday, address and Social Security number. I&M will never call or email asking a customer for personal or financial information.

Threat to disconnect. Scammers will call saying a customer’s utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected – usually within 30 minutes – if a payment is not made. I&M will provide multiple notices and help customers with payment plan options before service interruptions.

Mobile Banking or Gift Card Payments. A scam artist says you need to make immediate payment through a mobile banking app. I&M will never ask for payments using a pre-paid debit card, gift card or third-party mobile applications.

New meter refund. Criminals have started telling homeowners they need to pay for a new meter and make the payment before the meter is installed.

Scammers may try to fool customers in person the same way as over the phone with threats of shutting off service and demanding immediate payment. Never let someone into your home unless you verify their identity or have a scheduled appointment. I&M employees’ uniforms vary, but often times they will have the company logo visible, be in a vehicle with the company logo and carry a company identification card, which you should request to see.

Customers can check account information by logging into their account on the I&M mobile app or IndianaMichiganPower.Com/account. If you receive a call that sounds like a scam or have a visit from someone claiming to be with I&M, please call the police and report the incident to I&M by calling 1-800-311-4634.

For more information utility scams, please visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/StopScams.